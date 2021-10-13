CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ava DuVernay Releases Trailer for ‘Colin in Black and White’

The trailer for Ava DuVernay’s hotly-anticipated limited series, “Colin in Black and White” has been released by Netflix.

The series details Kaepernick’s youth. Throughout high school, Kaepernick has to deal with issues of class and race. Things are particularly tricky for young Kaepernick, who also has to navigate being a Black child adopted into a white family.

“What you know isn’t the entire story. From Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, “Colin In Black and White” shows the coming of age story of a kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more. Jaden Michael stars as young Colin Kaepernick in this six-part series about the athlete turned activist’s high school years,” the official logline reads.

DuVernay first announced the series last June.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” said DuVernay at the time. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

Kaepernick has been back in the spotlight following the recent protests across the country over the death killing of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

Kap was allegedly blackballed from the NFL after he took a knee in protest of police brutality back in 2016. He faced harsh criticism from the top dogs in the league and even from then-President Donald Trump.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” said Kaepernick. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

