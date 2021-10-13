CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: In Defense of “Achy Breaky Heart”

By Rob Harvilla
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s, Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. Below is an excerpt from Episode 46, which breaks down Billy Ray Cyrus and the brief national fever dream of “Achy Breaky Heart” with help from journalist and songwriter Holly Gleason.

www.theringer.com

