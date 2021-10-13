CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheniere and ENN sign long-term LNG SPA

By Lydia Woellwarth
lngindustry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the SPA, ENN LNG has agreed to purchase approximately 0.9 million tpy of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 13 years beginning in July 2022. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee. ENN Natural Gas is acting as guarantor of the SPA.

www.lngindustry.com

