Aerospace & Defense

Planet Introduces New High Resolution Pelican Satellites and Fusion with SAR

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced two major new products: Pelican, a next -generation fleet of satellites for very high resolution imagery that will begin launching next year and be operational in 2023, and Fusion with SAR, a cutting-edge data enhancement to its existing Fusion Monitoring product.

spaceref.com

AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

RUAG Space Partners with the UAE’s MBRSC to Provide Satellite Navigation Services

RUAG Space, a leading supplier to the space industry, has partnered with the UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to deliver them the latest generation of the GNSS navigation receivers for Low Earth Orbit, the so-called “LEORIX”. Once in orbit the satellite’s position can be precisely determined by the navigation receiver. “Our spaceborne receiver provides a very high accuracy of the satellite’s position in orbit”, explains Anders Linder, Senior Vice President Electronics at RUAG Space. The in-orbit accuracy is about one meter. The high accuracy is achieved through simultaneously processing of multi-frequency signals from the U.S. GPS and European Galileo navigation satellites. “The more precisely the position of the satellite is determined, the better the data, which the satellite provides.” RUAG Space is a global leader in the field of spaceborne GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

PrimaLuceLab presents INTREPID 500XS the X/S-band radio telescope as ground station for satellite communication

PrimaLuceLab presents the brand new INTREPID 500XS, the professional radio telescope designed for satellite communication and spacecraft mission support. Science institutes and space agencies now have an affordable system to let them own and operate a high performance ground station. PrimaLuceLab SpA, registered office: via Roveredo 20/b 33170 Pordenone. PIVA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

ZERO-G Wins NASA Parabolic Flight Provider Contract

Zero Gravity Corporation (“ZERO-G”) was recently awarded a contract by NASA to be their first commercially operated and FAA-approved parabolic flight provider. The contract is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for up to $7,500,000 over five years. The award is significant as it allows all NASA Centers, and other government entities around the country, to purchase ZERO-G research flights directly from the company, an option not widely available until now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Sar#Solution#Fusion Monitoring#Skysat
SpaceRef

Kleos commits to build and launch fourth satellite cluster Contracts signed with proposed launch in mid-2022

Kleos Space S.A (ASX:KSS, Frankfurt:KS1), a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a- service (DaaS) company, has signed new contracts with satellite builder Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. (ISISPACE) and global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc to build and manage the launch its fourth satellite cluster of four satellites, the Observer Mission (KSF3) mid-2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Global $396 Million Sub-Orbital Space Tourism Markets to 2031: Focus on End User, Flight Vehicle Type, and Country

The "Sub-Orbital Space Tourism Market: Focus on End User, Flight Vehicle Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sub-orbital space tourism market is estimated to reach $396.6 million in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.46% during...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Report: Evaluation of Bioburden Requirements for Mars Missions

Could some areas on Mars be subject to less stringent requirements for biological contamination?. Missions to the surface of Mars are required to meet strict planetary protection requirements to reduce the amount of biological contamination transported from Earth to Mars (or from Mars back to Earth). These policies are important to preserving the integrity of experiments searching for life on other planets.
ASTRONOMY
CBS LA

NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Moving Research Hardware Inside The Space Station

Expedition 65 Commander Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) gathers fluid physics and materials research hardware inside the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module. Also called DECLIC, or Device for the Study of Critical Liquids and Crystallization, the science gear allows researchers to study ambient temperature critical point fluids,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Back to gravity: Russians talk about world's 1st space movie

A Russian actor and a film director who spent 12 days in orbit making the world’s first movie in space said Tuesday they were so thrilled with their experience on the International Space Station that they felt sorry to leave.Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko flew to the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. After a stint on the station, they returned to Earth on Sunday with another veteran Russian cosmonaut, Oleg Novitskiy.Peresild and Klimenko filmed segments of a movie titled “Challenge,” in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Selects Gamma-ray Telescope to Chart Milky Way Evolution

NASA has selected a new space telescope proposal that will study the recent history of star birth, star death, and the formation chemical elements in the Milky Way. The gamma-ray telescope, called the Compton Spectrometer and Imager (COSI), is expected to launch in 2025 as NASA’s latest small astrophysics mission.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

SwRI scientists curate special exoplanet issue of Elements Magazine

Southwest Research Institute scientists are serving as guest editors of a special issue of Elements Magazine International, exploring interdisciplinary views on exoplanets, which are any planets beyond our solar system. The issue contains seven articles by 19 authors and gives a diverse overview of exoplanets, reviewing observations made about their geology, composition, atmosphere and potential habitability. SwRI Senior Research Scientist Dr. Natalie Hinkel and Research Scientist Dr. Cayman Unterborn collaborated on the special issue with Dr. Oliver Shorttle, a lecturer at the University of Cambridge.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Spire Global Announces New Weather Customer, Southern Launch Spire to Provide Hyper-Local Weather Forecasting Solution for Southern Launch’s Rocket

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has announced a new weather customer, Southern Launch, a South Australian rocket launch service provider. Southern Launch will have access to the Spire Weather Point Optimized Forecast, a solution tailored for hyper-local, specific points of interest, for their rocket sites.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

SolAero Technologies to Power NASA's Lucy Mission

SolAero Technologies Corp. (SolAero), a leading provider of high efficiency solar cells, solar panels, and composite structural products for satellite and aerospace applications, populated Northrop Grumman Space Systems' (NGSS') UltraFlex© solar arrays with its patented ZTJ solar cell technology to power NASA's Lucy Mission. Powered by SolAero's high-efficiency, triple-junction ZTJ solar cells, the Lockheed Martin designed and manufactured Lucy spacecraft launched successfully on October 16th, 2021 aboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, FL. Lucy will be the first mission to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids. An odyssey of 12 years, 4-billion miles, and eight asteroids, Lucy will revolutionize our knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of the solar system. The "fossils" of the solar system could hold clues about what conditions were like when the planets formed, leading to an even greater understanding of our origins.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

China's space station welcomes Shenzhou-13 crew for a six-month stay

The three Chinese astronauts or taikonauts, carried into space on board the Shenzhou-13 spaceship, entered the core module Tianhe of China's space station on Saturday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). The trio – Zhai Zhigang (the commander), Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu – entered Tianhe hours after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Lucy Spacecraft Healthy; Solar Arrays Being Analyzed

Following a successful launch on Oct. 16, 2021, analysis of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft systems show the spacecraft is operating well and is stable. Lucy’s two solar arrays have deployed, and both are producing power and the battery is charging. While one of the arrays has latched, indications are that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

This Week at NASA - A Trojan Asteroids Mission Launch and More

The first mission to the Trojan asteroids, a prelaunch milestone for our Artemis I mission, and highlighting a few of our NASA centers ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
ASTRONOMY

