Planet Introduces New High Resolution Pelican Satellites and Fusion with SAR

SolAero Technologies Corp. (SolAero), a leading provider of high efficiency solar cells, solar panels, and composite structural products for satellite and aerospace applications, populated Northrop Grumman Space Systems' (NGSS') UltraFlex© solar arrays with its patented ZTJ solar cell technology to power NASA's Lucy Mission. Powered by SolAero's high-efficiency, triple-junction ZTJ solar cells, the Lockheed Martin designed and manufactured Lucy spacecraft launched successfully on October 16th, 2021 aboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, FL. Lucy will be the first mission to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids. An odyssey of 12 years, 4-billion miles, and eight asteroids, Lucy will revolutionize our knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of the solar system. The "fossils" of the solar system could hold clues about what conditions were like when the planets formed, leading to an even greater understanding of our origins.
Comments / 0