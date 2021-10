Scientists have found a rare object in our solar system that has the characteristics of both a comet and an asteroid.Comets are usually found from the cold outer solar system, beyond the orbit of Neptune, and are caused by the transformation of ice into gas – a process known as sublimation.Their highly elongated orbits only bring them close to the Sun and the Earth for a short period of time, which heats them up and produces their signature tails.Asteroids, on the other hand, are usually found between Mars and Jupiter in the asteroid belt and have thought to be in...

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO