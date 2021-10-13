CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Parag Khanna on Humanity’s Ever-Changing Map

By Keen On
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Parag Khanna, the author of Move: The Forces Uprooting...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Move: an excerpt from Parag Khanna's new book on the power of mobility

This is an extract from Parag Khanna's new book MOVE: The Forces Uprooting Us. Parag Khanna is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. Join the World Economic Forum Book Club to discuss. Chapter 1: Mobility is Destiny. Children of the twentieth century know the adages “Geography is destiny” and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Foreign Policy

Humanity’s Unhappy Experiment

Long before anyone understood how the climate worked, a little—yet devastating—ice age enveloped the Earth beginning around the 14th century and reaching its chilly nadir in the mid-17th century. Expanding glaciers demolished entire villages while people starved and shivered to death. Frozen birds fell from the sky; empires collapsed. As...
SCIENCE
Literary Hub

Max Chafkin on the Dangerous Intersection of Tech and Politics

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Max Chafkin, the author of The Contrarian: Peter Thiel...
PETER THIEL
Literary Hub

Daniel Sokatch on the Chronicle of Israel and Palestine

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Daniel Sokatch, author of Can We Talk About Israel?: A Guide for...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parag Khanna
Person
Andrew Keen
Thrive Global

Ajay Khanna of Tellius: “Raising awareness”

Raising awareness: People know what business intelligence dashboards are already, but analytics teams — and people across other business functions — don’t know how to properly leverage this next wave of analytics tools. This includes showing a host of different use cases so that people can see what’s possible. As a part of our...
INDIA
tigernet.com

Would everyone who has ever changed their mind

About something based on one of Miuras posts, please raid your hand. Miura and Birmingham are the same bot. Sometimes they get stuck in a loop like when the Google assistants start talking to each other in the same room. They're programmed to think in identical patterns and processes, one...
TECHNOLOGY
Hyperallergic

The Ever-Changing Dialogue Between Paint and Body

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». I first learned about Janice Nowinski on Facebook, where she posted images of her work. As I was a latecomer to FB, I had no idea how long she had been doing this, but it was soon clear to me that she was part of a community that included artists I had reviewed. It also seemed to me that FB was Nowinski’s go-to outlet, as she did not show her work in New York and only occasionally outside the city. The reasons were apparent: there is something non-commercial about her work, starting with its scale, which can be as small as 7 by 5 inches. Her palette is crepuscular and wintery, not bright. Her subjects — often nudes — are neither hip nor charming. She does not paint portraits of individuals but of anonymous figures and archetypes. From her posts I learned that her touchstones include Chardin, Manet, Cézanne, Soutine, and David Park.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Civilization#Keen On
Literary Hub

Vladimir Alexandrov on the Extraordinary Life of Boris Savinkov

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Vladimir Alexandrov, the author of To Break Russia’s Chains: Boris Savinkov and...
ENTERTAINMENT
New Scientist

Microsoft and Nvidia build largest ever AI to mimic human language

Microsoft and chip manufacturer Nvidia have created a vast artificial intelligence that can mimic human language more convincingly than ever before. But the cost and time involved in creating the neural network has called into question whether such AIs can continue to scale up. The new neural network, known as...
SOFTWARE
Daily Mail

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, 25, reveals parents' divorce made planning her $2m wedding 'challenging' and that she required all 300 guests to be vaccinated and test negative on the big day

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer asked everyone at her wedding to be vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test before attending, she has revealed in a Vogue interview about the lavish $2 million nuptials which she said were difficult to plan during a 'challenging' year 'with the pandemic' and her billionaire parents' divorce.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
IndieWire

As a Black-Led Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Rare, but Don’t Call It an Alternative History

With a cast led by Black actors, including Idris Elba and Regina King, Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming film “The Harder They Fall” stands in stark contrast to the white-dominated world of classic Westerns. But the way Samuel sees it, his vision is more rooted in truth than John Wayne’s version of the Old West. “Black people in period pieces — we’re not subservient. ‘The Harder They Fall’ is not an alternative viewpoint of the West. It’s actually a realistic viewpoint of the West,” Samuel said during a recent Q&A in support of the Netflix film. “What Hollywood was feeding us for all...
MOVIES
realchangenews.org

Changing the color of the sky: A Pulitzer Prize-winning environmentalist examines humanity’s last(ing) impact on the planet

Over the centuries, humans have endeavored to control nature. Unfortunately, in the process, often our solutions have created new problems. Author Elizabeth Kolbert describes “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future” as a “book about people trying to solve problems created by people trying to solve problems.”. Kolbert...
SCIENCE
Literary Hub

Who Are the 9.9 Percent? A Closer Look at the Math of American Inequality

When you are not rich, you are quite sure you know what it would feel like to be rich. Once you become rich, you are not so sure. You come to see that there are many people much richer than you, and you can’t help but wonder what it would be like to be them. This was one of the thoughts I picked up from Grandfather, rather indirectly, when he complained, as he often did, of the monstrous injustice of the estate tax.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy