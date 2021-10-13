CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool tech to almost double deep space data

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

An upgrade to ESA’s three 35-metre deep-space antennas will boost science data return by 40% by cooling the ‘antenna feed’ to just 10 degrees above the lowest temperature possible in the Universe. Why is this important?. ESA’s ground stations help us tackle some of the greatest scientific questions. They are...

www.spaceref.com

Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was expected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Hear Sounds From Mars Captured by NASA's Perseverance Rover

Two microphones aboard the six-wheeled spacecraft add a new dimension to the way scientists and engineers explore the Red Planet. Thanks to two microphones aboard NASA's Perseverance rover, the mission has recorded nearly five hours of Martian wind gusts, rover wheels crunching over gravel, and motors whirring as the spacecraft moves its arm.
ASTRONOMY
State
California State
SpaceRef

Global $396 Million Sub-Orbital Space Tourism Markets to 2031: Focus on End User, Flight Vehicle Type, and Country

The "Sub-Orbital Space Tourism Market: Focus on End User, Flight Vehicle Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sub-orbital space tourism market is estimated to reach $396.6 million in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.46% during...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Report: Evaluation of Bioburden Requirements for Mars Missions

Could some areas on Mars be subject to less stringent requirements for biological contamination?. Missions to the surface of Mars are required to meet strict planetary protection requirements to reduce the amount of biological contamination transported from Earth to Mars (or from Mars back to Earth). These policies are important to preserving the integrity of experiments searching for life on other planets.
ASTRONOMY
CBS LA

NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

ZERO-G Wins NASA Parabolic Flight Provider Contract

Zero Gravity Corporation (“ZERO-G”) was recently awarded a contract by NASA to be their first commercially operated and FAA-approved parabolic flight provider. The contract is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for up to $7,500,000 over five years. The award is significant as it allows all NASA Centers, and other government entities around the country, to purchase ZERO-G research flights directly from the company, an option not widely available until now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

RUAG Space Partners with the UAE’s MBRSC to Provide Satellite Navigation Services

RUAG Space, a leading supplier to the space industry, has partnered with the UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to deliver them the latest generation of the GNSS navigation receivers for Low Earth Orbit, the so-called “LEORIX”. Once in orbit the satellite’s position can be precisely determined by the navigation receiver. “Our spaceborne receiver provides a very high accuracy of the satellite’s position in orbit”, explains Anders Linder, Senior Vice President Electronics at RUAG Space. The in-orbit accuracy is about one meter. The high accuracy is achieved through simultaneously processing of multi-frequency signals from the U.S. GPS and European Galileo navigation satellites. “The more precisely the position of the satellite is determined, the better the data, which the satellite provides.” RUAG Space is a global leader in the field of spaceborne GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Kleos commits to build and launch fourth satellite cluster Contracts signed with proposed launch in mid-2022

Kleos Space S.A (ASX:KSS, Frankfurt:KS1), a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a- service (DaaS) company, has signed new contracts with satellite builder Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. (ISISPACE) and global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc to build and manage the launch its fourth satellite cluster of four satellites, the Observer Mission (KSF3) mid-2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

PrimaLuceLab presents INTREPID 500XS the X/S-band radio telescope as ground station for satellite communication

PrimaLuceLab presents the brand new INTREPID 500XS, the professional radio telescope designed for satellite communication and spacecraft mission support. Science institutes and space agencies now have an affordable system to let them own and operate a high performance ground station. PrimaLuceLab SpA, registered office: via Roveredo 20/b 33170 Pordenone. PIVA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Weizmann Institute of Science Joins Giant Magellan Telescope, a Top Priority for Science Worldwide

On September 14, 2021, the GMTO Corporation welcomed the Weizmann Institute of Science into its international consortium of distinguished universities and research institutions building the Giant Magellan Telescope. The new partnership reinforces that completing the largest and most powerful Gregorian optical-infrared telescope ever engineered is a top priority for the global scientific community. The unprecedented abilities of the Giant Magellan Telescope coupled with the Weizmann Institute of Science’s world-leading scientific expertise and resources in astrophysics will revolutionize the way humanity understands the universe and our place in it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Industry body ACCESS.SPACE Alliance says European space start-ups and SMEs still lack funding, customers and contracts

ACCESS.SPACE Alliance (ASA), which represents the small satellite sector, has published a position paper on the current state of space financing in Europe. In the paper, ASA states that start-ups and SMEs often lack customers and contracts to support their business and face difficulties in finding public support and participating in large or long-term space programmes at European and national levels. It also remains difficult for space business, especially for start-ups and SMEs which often do not have dedicated resources, to navigate through even the available funding opportunities.
INDUSTRY
Wired

This Atomic Clock Will Transform Deep Space Exploration

It was 2:30 in the morning when astronautical engineer Todd Ely watched as a little atomic clock—the size of a four-slice toaster—was launched into space on a satellite attached to one of the most powerful rockets in the world. He distinctly remembers a bright flash and a beating vibration that lasted long after the light went dim. “You feel it in your chest,” he recalls.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

China’s Chang’E-5 Lunar Sample Return Mission Sheds Light on the Evolution of the Moon

Chinese scientists offer new insights into the thermal and chemical evolution of the Moon, with study from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar sample return mission. These samples of volcanic rock, which is a type of basalt, are the youngest lunar samples to be directly dated, at around 2 billion years old. Analysis of these basalts reveal how the composition and water content of the Moon changed over time, which may help us to understand the geological and geochemical evolution of the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Black Holes Give Shape To Bubbles, Rings And "intergalactic smoke" Filaments

Warm gas coming from the active supermassive black hole at the centre of the Nest200047 system: the activity of such a black hole crucially impacts the evolution of the galaxy and the intergalactic environment hosting it. CREDIT University of Bologna. An international team of researchers, including scholars from the University...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Busted! Astronomers Confirm The Large Magellanic Cloud Totally Ate Another Galaxy

The Milky Way galaxy has a history of violence. Over the Universe's 13.8-billion-year lifespan, it has repeatedly collided with and subsumed multiple other galaxies – and it's not done. It's in the process of merging with smaller satellite galaxies even as you read these words: the Sagittarius Dwarf Spheroidal Galaxy, and the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. But these satellite galaxies aren't innocents in the matter, oh no. A team of astronomers led by Alessio Mucciarelli of the University of Bologna in Italy has found evidence that the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is also a cannibal, having merged with another galaxy at...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Moving Research Hardware Inside The Space Station

Expedition 65 Commander Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) gathers fluid physics and materials research hardware inside the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module. Also called DECLIC, or Device for the Study of Critical Liquids and Crystallization, the science gear allows researchers to study ambient temperature critical point fluids,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 18 October, 2021 - Crew Focused on Exercise

Astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is pictured inside the Kibo laboratory module before beginning an exercise session. Credit: NASA. The Expedition 66 crew focused on exercise, EVA preparation, and routine maintenance checks as part of its activities aboard the International Space Station today. International astronaut...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nextbigfuture.com

Deep Space Atomic Clocks Will Improve Future Space Missions

NASA Jet Propulsion Lab has had a successful two-year mission using a new deep space atomic clock. Next-generation deep space atomic clocks will improve spacecraft navigation. The technology demonstration operated far longer than planned and broke the stability record for atomic clocks in space. Currently, spacecraft rely on ground-based atomic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

