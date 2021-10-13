Cool tech to almost double deep space data

RUAG Space, a leading supplier to the space industry, has partnered with the UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to deliver them the latest generation of the GNSS navigation receivers for Low Earth Orbit, the so-called “LEORIX”. Once in orbit the satellite’s position can be precisely determined by the navigation receiver. “Our spaceborne receiver provides a very high accuracy of the satellite’s position in orbit”, explains Anders Linder, Senior Vice President Electronics at RUAG Space. The in-orbit accuracy is about one meter. The high accuracy is achieved through simultaneously processing of multi-frequency signals from the U.S. GPS and European Galileo navigation satellites. “The more precisely the position of the satellite is determined, the better the data, which the satellite provides.” RUAG Space is a global leader in the field of spaceborne GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver technology.
