Whole brain metabolic mapping-another chapter in a great book on the effects of cocaine in monkeys

By Charles W. Bradberry
Nature.com
 6 days ago

The combined labs of Linda Porrino and Mike Nader have once again made an important contribution toward understanding the systems neurobiology of the acute and chronic effects of cocaine. Over the last 25 years, they have used the 14C-2-deoxyglucose (2-DG) method to map regional changes in brain metabolism associated with non-contingent cocaine exposure and cocaine self-administration in monkeys. This line of research is important, because the neurobiology of psychostimulant effects in rodents and nonhuman primates often differ, and when they do, drug effects in nonhuman primates more closely parallel those in humans. This applies to effects such as sensitization, which, unlike in rodents, does not appear to happen in primates. Even more relevant in regard to 2-DG studies of cerebral metabolism, the direct metabolic effects of psychostimulants in rodents (increased cerebral metabolic activity) are opposite to those in nonhuman and human primates [1].

