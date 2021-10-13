Disorderly Conduct Arrest

A Mt. Jewett man is facing charges following his arrest for disorderly conduct on Sunday. According to the report, Troopers were dispatched to a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, 31 year old Rodney Howse was heard causing a disturbance from a residence on Maple Lane. Troopers advised Howse several times to remain calm which he did not comply with. He was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct. Howse then attempted to resist arrest several times and made threatening comments to the troopers. Additionally Howse attempted to break the window of the patrol car with his head and kicking.