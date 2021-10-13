CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilderness Walk: Two more sleeps

By Hockey Wilderness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of their season opener on Friday, the Minnesota Wild set their final roster after making all of their training camp cuts and necessary transactions. [Hockey Wilderness]. Are the St. Louis Blues going to give the Wild a run for their money when it comes to the eventual battle for playoff spots in the Central? Well, maybe! [Hockey Wilderness]

Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Dylan Larkin to make preseason debut

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type!
Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
Wilderness Walk: Action on waiver wire

The Wild placed Kyle Rau and Andrew Hammond on waivers yesterday, they will be assigned to Iowa if they clear. They also trimmed their camp roster. The Minnesota Wild have a lot of great young players but only one spot in their lineup to fill. Coach Dean Evason still loves it though and talked about how it’s a “great problem” to have. [Hockey Wilderness]
Bruins Will Wear ‘Jimmy 11’ Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night’s season opener against the Dallas Stars. When the Bruins take the ice for their opener at TD Garden, players will be sporting a “Jimmy 11” decal in honor of Hayes, who died unexpectedly at his Milton home in August. The former Bruins forward and Dorchester native was just 31 years old at the time of his passing. The Bruins shared a few pictures of the decal on their social media channels on Saturday: For Jimmy. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/7ZAOF31LpP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) Hayes enjoyed a seven-year NHL career, including two seasons with his hometown Bruins. He played three years of collegiate hockey at Boston College and won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles in 2010.
Monday Morning Fly By: Only four more sleeps

*Drew takes a look at some Flyers who should have their numbers retired. [BSH]. *The Flyers still have issues playing a full game — and it’s been a near-constant this preseason. [BSH]. *How worried should you be following the Flyers’ slate of preseason action? [The Athletic]. *Ivan Provorov’s dog is...
Dear Red Wings: Larkin suspended in ‘weird’ first game, Bertuzzi looks healthy

Dylan Larkin will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. Larkin was racing Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for the puck about midway through the second period Thursday night. He cut in front of Joseph to establish position along the boards, and turned his back to Joseph who gave him a shove from behind.
No more excuses: Deontay Wilder rejuvenated for Fury finale

World champion boxers have reacted to their first career losses in all sorts of dramatic ways while they scramble to cope after their mental armor of invincibility is punctured. Some fire their longtime trainers. Others make unbelievable, outlandish excuses. Nearly all insist the defeat was an unfair, undeserved setback that...
3 things we heard from Stan Bowman at the start of the new Chicago Blackhawks season, including how the team should be judged and the plan for Jonathan Toews

The question for the Chicago Blackhawks this season isn’t just what will they become by the time the wins and losses are counted, it’s also what are they supposed to be. Are they a team that gets a grace period while trying to combine developing players with established veterans acquired over the summer? Or did they improve enough that there will be consequences if they don’t make the playoffs? ...
SBC Soccer Wins Two More

Last Monday, the Eagles traveled more than 250 miles round trip to battle the struggling Canton Tigers (3-9-2). The Eagles jumped on the scoreboard only 22 seconds into the match, when forward Cal Montgomery ran onto the ball behind the Tiger defense to punch in an easy goal. SBC controlled the entire opening half, even though Canton’s defense did force several Eagle offside penalties. As the midpoint of the first half neared, SBC added to its lead. The 2nd goal came after Mason Ahern pushed a pass through the defense, where Jack McCluskey chased it down and put it in the net. Goal #3 was a work of art, as James Brooks lofted a high corner kick into the box that Ahern headed perfectly into the far, top corner of the net that had no chance of being stopped. The 4th goal came after McCluskey was fouled in the box. The senior captain took the PK and beat the keeper with a shot to the left side of the net. As the match neared the half, SBC added one final goal after defender Alejandro Pagoada made a pass from the back to the right wing, where Andrew Pridemore lofted a well placed pass behind the Tiger defense that McCluskey once again ran onto. The forward beat the keeper to the ball and rolled it into the net for the score. The second half was much different than the first, as SBC failed to record a goal. In fact, Canton scored the only goal of the period off a corner kick that one of their players headed into the net. The Eagles did have their chances, but scoring opportunities by McCluskey, Ahern, Pridemore, and Emery Arnold failed to find the goal. Goalkeepers Aidan Bukowsky and Cal Montgomery each played a half in the victory.
Wilderness Walk: Hanging out in Duluth

The entire Minnesota Wild roster are in Duluth doing a team-bonding trip and they’ve already completed their Players vs. Staff golf tournament. Some players that aren’t at Duluth — because they got sent down to AHL Iowa earlier — still were able to get some shout outs from GM Bill Guerin last week, talking about their development and where they are at now. [Hockey Wilderness]
Morning Skate: One more sleep

You’ve reached the end of the last full week without Bruins hockey. You did it (almost). It’s already been quite a start to the NHL campaign: the Kraken have been released, Brady Tkachuk has a new deal, Charles Barkley was on an NHL broadcast, and Seth Jones had an inauspicious start at his new home.
The Daily: Walk-off winner, Ian Anderson and more

Austin Riley delivered a walk-off single that scored Ozzie Albies to give the Atlanta Braves a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. Riley hit a solo homer in the fourth that tied the game. He and Albies combined for four of Atlanta’s six hits on the evening. Max Fried allowed eight hits but just two runs over six innings.
