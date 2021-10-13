Trade Ideas Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 862.84% in 1 Year

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (10/11/20 – 10/12/21) In this 1 Year forecast for the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package, there were many high performing trades and the algorithm correctly predicted 8 out of 10 trades. The highest trade return came from ESEA, at 862.84%. NTZ and PDS also performed well for this time horizon with returns of 490.0% and 215.72%, respectively. The package itself saw an overall return of 184.79%, providing investors with a 159.67% premium above the S&P 500’s return of 25.12% for the same time period.