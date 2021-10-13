CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trade Ideas Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 862.84% in 1 Year

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (10/11/20 – 10/12/21) In this 1 Year forecast for the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package, there were many high performing trades and the algorithm correctly predicted 8 out of 10 trades. The highest trade return came from ESEA, at 862.84%. NTZ and PDS also performed well for this time horizon with returns of 490.0% and 215.72%, respectively. The package itself saw an overall return of 184.79%, providing investors with a 159.67% premium above the S&P 500’s return of 25.12% for the same time period.

Stock Ideas Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 12.32% in 7 Days

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 7 Days (10/7/21 – 10/14/21) For this 7 Days forecast the algorithm had successfully predicted 10 out of 10 movements. REI was the highest-earning trade with a return of 12.32% in 7 Days. WINT and OVV also performed well for this time horizon with returns of 10.68% and 10.56%, respectively. The package’s overall average return was 5.2%, providing investors with a 3.49% premium over the S&P 500’s return of 1.71% during the same period.
