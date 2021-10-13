CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Predictions Based on Genetic Algorithms: Returns up to 58.31% in 3 Months

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 3 Months (7/11/21 – 10/12/21) Several predictions in this 3 Months forecast saw significant returns. The algorithm had correctly predicted 7 out of 10 stock movements. The highest trade return came from CLDX, at 58.31%. HRI and MARA saw outstanding returns of 54.52% and 47.56%. The Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks package had an overall average return of 12.89%, providing investors with a premium of 13.32% over the S&P 500’s return of -0.43%.

