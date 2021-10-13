Stock Market Predictions Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 30.72% in 14 Days

Stocks ended mostly higher Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the positive tone, losing around 36 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,259, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 rose around 15 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,486, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 124 points, or 0.8%, finishing near 15,022. Shares of Walt Disney Co. , down 3%, were the biggest drag on the Dow, falling after being downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO