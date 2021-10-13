Stock Market Predictions Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 30.72% in 14 Days
PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 14 Days (9/28/21 – 10/12/21) For this 14 Days forecast the algorithm had successfully predicted 7 out of 10 movements. REI was the highest-earning trade with a return of 30.72% in 14 Days. The suggested trades for OVV and IGT also had notable 14 Days yields of 15.08% and 11.51%, respectively. The Fundamental – High P/E Stocks package had an overall average return of 6.56%, providing investors with a premium of 8.64% over the S&P 500’s return of -2.08%.iknowfirst.com
