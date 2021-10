Following the Indianapolis Colts blowing a 19-point lead Monday night to fall to 1-4 on the season, some fans in Indy might be feeling down about their club. Colts owner Jim Irsay, however, is eternally optimistic that things will turn around swiftly. Irsay wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that he believes the Colts will win "at least" two Super Bowls in the next 10 years.