ASTR Stock: Why It Increased This Week
The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 14% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 14% this past week. Investors are responding positively to Astra Space announcing a commercial orbital launch on behalf of the United States Space Force. The launch vehicle LV0007 will carry a test payload for the Space Test Program’s second mission STP-27AD2.pulse2.com
Comments / 0