ASTR Stock: Why It Increased This Week

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 14% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) increased by over 14% this past week. Investors are responding positively to Astra Space announcing a commercial orbital launch on behalf of the United States Space Force. The launch vehicle LV0007 will carry a test payload for the Space Test Program’s second mission STP-27AD2.

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

Z Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) fell by over 6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) fell by over 6% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Bloomberg report that Zillow will be pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works on a backlog of properties. Zillow had purchased over 3,800 homes in the second quarter following an expansion on its home flipping operations through the Zillow Offers service.
pulse2.com

RELY Stock: $57 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) have received a $57 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) have received a $57 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang initiated coverage of Remitly Global with an “Overweight” rating.
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
pulse2.com

TLGT Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell over 39% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) – a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company – fell over 39% yesterday and it is down another 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Teligent announcing that the company has – together with certain of its affiliates – filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to pursue a sale process that is intended to maximize the value of the company.
The Motley Fool

Why SecureWorks Stock Is Crashing This Week

SecureWorks announced new services for its growing Taegis security platform. Management sees Taegis ManagedXDR expanding its addressable market to $40 billion. The stock trades at a modest valuation for a triple-digit revenue grower. What happened. Shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) were down 19.2% week to date through Thursday, according to data...
pulse2.com

SQ Stock: $300 Price Target From Atlantic Equities

The shares of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have received a $300 price target from Atlantic Equities. These are the details. The shares of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have received a $300 price target from Atlantic Equities. And Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde upgraded Square to an “Overweight” rating from “Neutral.”
pulse2.com

GWH Stock Surges In Market Debut

ESS, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) has started trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol GWH and it surged in its market debut These are the details. ESS Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications and ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: STWO), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, recently announced the completion of their previously announced business combination, resulting in ESS becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company retains the ESS Inc. name and its shares and warrants started trading yesterday on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols “GWH” and “GWH.W”, respectively.
pulse2.com

IVT Stock Surges In Public Debut

The stock price of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) increased by over 52% in its market debut yesterday. These are the details. The stock price of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) increased by over 52% in its market debut yesterday. InvenTrust Properties had announced that its shares of common stock have been listed and commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “IVT” as of the market open.
pulse2.com

DIS Stock: $180 Price Target From MoffettNathanson

The shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) have received a $180 price target from MoffettNathanson. These are the details. The shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) have received a $180 price target from MoffettNathanson. And MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson had lowered the price target on the shares from $185 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares.
pulse2.com

NKE Stock: $172 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) have received a $172 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) have received a $172 price target from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane had initiated coverage of Nike with a “Buy” rating.
pulse2.com

MGM Stock: $68 Price Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) have received a $68 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) have received a $68 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken upgraded MGM Resorts to an “Outperform” rating from a “Neutral” rating. The price target was increased from $33.
pulse2.com

NRDY Stock: $13 Price Target From Raymond James

The shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) have received a $13 price target from Raymond James. These are the details. The shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) have received a $13 price target from Raymond James. And Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler initiated coverage of Nerdy with an “Outperform” rating.
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
