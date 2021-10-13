AGRX Stock: Why It Fell This Past Week
The stock price of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell over 20% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell over 20% this past week. Investors had responded negatively to Agile Therapeutics announcing on Friday the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 26,666,648 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 13,333,324 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.85 per one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant to purchase one share of common stock.pulse2.com
