U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre as China ban bites

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world’s bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by Britain’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. The figures demonstrate the impact of a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining launched by China’s State...

IN THIS ARTICLE
