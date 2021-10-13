CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford City, PA

Richard Andrew Meleason

 5 days ago

Richard Andrew Meleason died at his residence on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born on September 3, 1960, to the late Andrew and Pauline (Demyanek) Meleason. A life-long resident of Ford City, he graduated from Lenape Vo-Tech/Ford City High School in 1978. He earned a B.A. degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, in 1982. He worked his entire career as a case manager for various state and local mental health/mental retardation agencies.

