CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Romania braced for peak winter gas supply shortfall if no Ukraine transit exports

ICIS Chemical Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (ICIS)--Romanian gas companies are braced for supply shortfalls this winter if they cannot secure any volumes transited via Ukraine during peak demand. Concerns are evident in the wide price spread between the Romanian Q1 ’22 and the Dutch TTF equivalent contract. The Romanian Q1 ’22 is currently trading at...

www.icis.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

NATO Has a Problem: Belarus Is Being Reabsorbed Into Russia

On October 7, Polish border troops reported being fired upon by their counterparts from Belarus. Though no one was hurt and the Belarusian soldiers were most likely firing blank ammunition, the incident is illustrative of the tension that has been building in that area since Moscow effectively assumed control over the government in Minsk to prop up Belarus’ authoritarian president, Aleksandr Lukashenko.
MILITARY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil

China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of American sour crudes for delivery in November. Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: Europe ACN feedstocks update: costs vs supply-demand dynamics

LONDON (ICIS)--Europe's ammonia and propylene markets are being closely followed by acrylonitrile (ACN) players. Both are balanced to healthy supply wise and demand is still good - but energy costs are spiralling. ICIS pricing editors Jane Massingham, Richard Ewing and Nel Weddle discuss the latest developments and look at short-term...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
ICIS Chemical Business

ICIS Long-Term Power: Proposed 2030 coal exit would lead to 5% increase in German power prices, higher EU gas generation and significant emissions reduction

This story has originally been published for ICIS Long-Term Power Analytics subscribers on 18/10/2021. Our ICIS Long-Term Power Analytics customers have access to extensive modelling of different options and proposals. Our long-term price forecast now extends out to 2050 across Europe. If you have not yet subscribed to our products, please get in contact with Justin Banrey (Justin.Banrey@icis.com) or Audrius Sveikys (Audrius.Sveikys@icis.com).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can't find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it's a cold winter. The world is gripped by an energy crunch — a fierce squeeze on some of the key markets for natural gas, oil and other fuels that keep the global economy running and the lights and heat on in homes. Heading into winter, that has meant higher utility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

LUXEMBOURG — (AP) — European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus, including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia. The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Icis#Romanian#Dutch#New Lei 467 15 Mwh#Brm#Import Options Romania#Russian#Trans Balkan#Turkstream
ICIS Chemical Business

Ukraine PP imports down 2% in January-September

MOSCOW (MRC)--Ukraine's polypropylene (PP) imports stood in January-September at nearly 100,000 tonnes, down 2% year on year, according to MRC's DataScope. Imports of homopolymer PP and PP block copolymers posted the largest falls in imports, while imports of PP random copolymers and other propylene copolymers rose. Ukraine PP imports. (Unit:...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ICIS Chemical Business

Russia’s PVC production up 4% in January-September

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia's production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) rose 4%, year on year, during the January-September period to nearly 750,000 tonnes, according to an MRC's ScanPlast report. Every producer in Russia increased PVC output during the nine-month period. Russia PVC output. (By producer; unit: tonnes) Jan -Sept 2021 Jan-Sept 2020 Change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Europe top stories: weekly summary

LONDON (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Europe for the week ended 15 October. Germany’s electricity price surcharge to help fund the transition to renewable energies will be 3.7 euro cent per kilowatt hour in 2022, down from 6.5 cent in 2021, the country’s electricity transmission systems operators announced on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom declines to book extra Ukraine gas transit capacity

Gazprom has not booked additional gas transit capacity through Ukraine above ship-or-pay levels according to the results of the November capacity bookings. Gazprom has not booked additional gas transit capacity through Ukraine above ship-or-pay levels according to the results of the November capacity bookings, released today. The Russian gas giant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

ICIS ANALYST BRIEFING: Gazprom signals no change in gas flows to Europe

LONDON (ICIS)--Wholesale natural gas prices across Europe rallied on Monday morning as bookings for pipeline access for November showed Russia’s Gazprom expects to leave flows unchanged into western Europe next month. The European benchmark price, the front-month TTF, was dealing at €107/MWh, up 20% by late morning, relative to Friday’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
naturalgasworld.com

Gas to drive realistic energy transition

With such significant events as the G20 Environment, Climate and Energy Ministerial Meeting, the first ever UN High-level Dialogue on Energy and the two-years-long awaited UNFCCC COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom next month, 2021 has been dubbed as a year that will ‘make it or break it’ on climate action.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy