Paul McCartney Hopes to Complete Unfinished Beatles Song

Paul McCartney recently dropped what many might see as fighting words for the Rolling Stones, referring to the rockers as a "blues cover band." While speaking to The New Yorker, in a recent interview, The Beatles member shared his thoughts on the Rolling Stones. "I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are," he said. McCartney went on to comment on a more specific musical difference between his defunct group and the Stones, saying, "I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs."

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO