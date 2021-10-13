CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Paul McCartney Hopes to Complete Unfinished Beatles Song

By Corey Irwin
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul McCartney still hopes to complete “Now and Then,” an unfinished Beatles song originally written by John Lennon. As The New Yorker notes, after Lennon’s death “[Yoko] Ono gave the surviving [Beatles] members demos that he’d recorded at home.” McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr would work to complete three of those tracks. Two - "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love” - were finished and included in the band’s Anthology series. The third song, “Now and Then,” was abandoned.

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr Says Paul McCartney Pushed Beatles Beyond Just Two LPs

Ringo Starr said the Beatles’ catalog might have consisted of only two albums if Paul McCartney hadn’t constantly pushed the “lazy” band to work harder. The drummer recalled that some members thought “Oh, no, not again!” when they were pressed to return to the studio, but they enjoyed themselves when they finally started recording.
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

George Harrison Almost Fired From The Beatles, Called 'Festering Wound'

In a newly-unearthed interview, John Lennon vented his frustrations over his bandmate and considered to replace him with Eric Clapton if the issues continued. AceShowbiz - The Beatles almost fired George Harrison and replaced him with his one-time love rival Eric Clapton after the guitarist temporarily left the band. The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Jeff Lynne
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
femalefirst.co.uk

Sir Paul McCartney's grandchilden don't want to hear him play guitar

Sir Paul McCartney's grandchildren complain when he plays guitar at home because they'd rather watch TV or play video games. Sir Paul McCartney's grandchildren complain when he plays guitar at home. The Beatles legend admitted the kids beg him to keep the noise down because they'd rather watch television or...
VIDEO GAMES
WGAU

Paul McCartney marks John Lennon’s birthday with sentimental photo

On what would have been John Lennon’s 81st birthday, Paul McCartney marked the occasion by posting a sentimental photo on Twitter. “Happy birthday thoughts for @johnlennon -- Paul,” McCartney tweeted Saturday morning. Lennon and McCartney formed the writing partnership for The Beatles, the rock ‘n’ roll band that took the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles
HuffingtonPost

Paul McCartney Dismisses Rolling Stones As 'Blues Cover Band'

Mick Jagger may not get much satisfaction at this news: Former Beatle Paul McCartney says the Rolling Stones are little more than a “blues cover band.”. McCartney threw shade at the Beatles’ biggest rivals in a profile for The New Yorker, though he almost seemed to feel guilty about it.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Ringo Starr remembers drumming in his attic with Charlie Watts and John Bonham

Ringo Starr has recalled a story of him jamming in his attic with the late Charlie Watts and John Bonham, saying it makes him wish TikTok existed in the 1970s. The Beatles’ drummer was speaking in a press conference about his new EP ‘Change The World’, when he remembered the three iconic drummers sharing a jam session.
MUSIC
Popculture

Paul McCartney Has Fighting Words for the Rolling Stones

Paul McCartney recently dropped what many might see as fighting words for the Rolling Stones, referring to the rockers as a "blues cover band." While speaking to The New Yorker, in a recent interview, The Beatles member shared his thoughts on the Rolling Stones. "I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are," he said. McCartney went on to comment on a more specific musical difference between his defunct group and the Stones, saying, "I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs."
MUSIC
96krock.com

John Lennon: Classic Beatles-Era Photos

John Lennon would’ve turned 81 on October 9. His remarkable career with The Beatles and as a solo artist has influenced generations of musicians that have followed. In honor of Lennon’s birthday today, scroll through the gallery below of classic Beatles-era photos. British rock group The Beatles perform in a...
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Paul McCartney’s Deal With John Lennon Kept George Harrison ‘Out’

Paul McCartney reflected on what he’d taken from Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary, saying it offered him a new perspective on John Lennon. The three-part work is built from material recorded as the band worked on its final studio project before splitting in 1970. George Harrison temporarily quit during the sessions, as his frustration about being overlooked as a songwriter boiled over. The moments are detailed in the documentary.
MUSIC
Telegraph

Guitarist Albert Lee: ‘I turned down $1m for Eric Clapton’s guitar’

Albert Lee, 77, is a Grammy-winning guitarist who found fame in 1973 after moving to America and working with the Crickets and Emmylou Harris’s band. He also worked with Eric Clapton (1978-83), the Everly Brothers (1983-2003) and for many years with ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman. Today he lives with his wife in Malibu Canyon, California.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy