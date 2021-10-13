Bills' Greg Rousseau wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Buffalo Bills had another player win individual accolades in Week 5.

For his efforts against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, rookie Greg Roussseau was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award:

In the game, his efforts were highlighted by a sack and interception of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Rousseau’s award is the third-straight week a Bills player has earned hardware.

Last week, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds earned his first weekly honor like Rousseau. The contest was against the Houston Texans.

The week prior after Buffalo’s third game against the Washington Football Team, quarterback Josh Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. That was Allen’s seventh time honored.

Rousseau and Edmunds teaming up for back-to-back DPOTW honors marks the first time since 2016 that Bills players earned that award in back-to-back games (Zach Brown, Nickell Robey).

Additionally, Rousseau is the fifth Buffalo rookie to win an individual weekly honor and only the second defender to (Cornelius Bennett – 1987).

The most recent rookie, in general, to earn an individual honor was Allen in 2018.