LAX Concert Series to Begin

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - LAX's live performance series begins today, with this year's program launching with performances by Mexican and Filipino artists for Hispanic Heritage Month and Filipino American History Month.

The first show, featuring singer-songwriter Vanessa Zamora of Tijuana, will take place at Gate 210 in the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at noon and 1 p.m. today. She'll perform again at the same location at noon and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“Los Angeles is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and we are proud to offer live music and dance performances that reflect the city's cultural beauty and history,'' Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci said. “We are thrilled to be able to re-launch our performance series just in time for the fall travel season, welcoming back passengers with performances that highlight the talent and artistry found in Los Angeles.''

The program is a collaboration with Los Angeles-based concert production company Rum & Humble.

Performances include:

-- Malaya Filipino American Dance Arts on Oct. 19-20 at 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Gate 210 in the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Airport;

-- Tony Austin on Nov. 3-4 at noon and 1 p.m. at Terminal 7, near the TSA checkpoint; and

-- Patio Club on Dec. 7-8 at noon and 1 p.m. at Terminal 1, near the TSA checkpoint.

“The LAX Presents series aligns perfectly with Rum & Humble's core mission to expose audiences to the world's musical riches,'' said Martin Fleischmann, principal at Rum & Humble. “We appreciate LAWA's commitment to the arts and are delighted to participate in its programming.''

