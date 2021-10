The next time you visit Sam's Club, you might want to stay a little longer to try out the new Twix Sundae available from the store's Cafe menu. Now available at every Sam's Club location across the U.S., the Twix Sundae is the perfect way to cap off a long day of running errands. The Cafe prepares the new treat by layering vanilla frozen yogurt with creamy caramel and the new Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend. The Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend was released last month by the same people behind Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Seasoning Blend, and it has already proven to be a hit with consumers.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO