Invasion of the Landscape Snatchers: Mother of Millions (Kalanchoe x houghtnoii)
Mother of Millions (Kalanchoe x houghtnonii) The Mother of Millions gets its name because of the hundreds of offspring it produces and spreads across the landscape. This specific plant has been problematic for Nassau County’s coastal ecosystems by displacing the natural plant material along the coastal dunes. You can easily recognize Mother of Millions because of its succulent appearance. It has succulent, green leaves with purple or black spots on the undersides of the leaves.blogs.ifas.ufl.edu
