800 Degrees Moves Forward with Cutting-Edge Growth Model
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen felt the push for greater off-premises innovation well before COVID arrived in the U.S. When CEO Tommy Lee joined the 15-unit chain in 2017, just under 10 percent of sales came outside the four walls. Within the next few years, the channel exploded to between 30 and 50 percent. The more off-premises rose, the more it became clear to Lee and his team that further adaption was necessary.www.qsrmagazine.com
