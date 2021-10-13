Estate of Raymond W. Stilson F...

Estate of Raymond W. Stilson File: # 2021-199/A a/k/a Raymond William Stilson CITATION THE PEOPLE OF STATE OF NEW YORK By the Grace of God Free and Independent TOHeirs-at-law and distributees of James Stilson, if living, and if dead, their executors, administrators, distributees, legatees and devisees, and all persons who by purchase or inheritance or otherwise have or claim to have an interest in these proceedings derived through the above named distributees, whose names and addresses are unknown to the petitioner and also to persons who are or make any claim whatsoever as executors or administrators of any persons who may be deceased and who if living have any intrest in the proceedings derived through or from any or all of the above named persons or their distributees, devises, and legatees and which persons, their names and domicile addresses if any there be and whose names and domicile addresses are unknown to the petitioner. New York State Attorney General Guardian ad litem, to be appointed by the Court Upon the petition of Sandra Borne residing at 5969 State Highway 7, Oneonta, NY 13820 YOU ARE HEREBY CITED TO SHOW CAUSE before the Surrogate's Court of Otsego County, held at the Otsego Surrogate's Court, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York, on the 18th day of November 2021, at 9:45 am, why a decree should not be made in the estate of Raymond W. Stilson lately domiciled at 5969 State Highway 7, Oneonta, NY 13820, admitting to probate a Will dated March 4, 2020 a copy of which is attached, as the Will of Raymond W. Stilson deceased, relating to real and personal property, directing that: Letters Testamentary issue to Sandra Borne. Letters of Trusteeship issue to_____________. Letters of Administration c.t.a. issue to ____________. Dated Attested and Sealed this 30th day of September 2021 Hon. JOHN F. LAMBERT, Surrogate County of Otsego, at the Surrogate's [L.S] Office in the Village of Cooperstown, New York. Lisa A. Weite Chief Clerk Attorney: Patricia L. Canner Address: 22 Dietz St, Oneonta, NY 13820 Phone: (607) 432-1521 PROOF OF SERVICE MUST BE FILED 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE CITATION RETURN DATE. This citation is served upon you as required by law. You are not obligated to appear in person. If you fail to appear it will be assumed that you contest to the proceeding unless you file written objections thereto. You have a right to have an attorney-at-law appear for you.