Just respectfully asking for some constructive feedback on my technique so far. As I wrote in the description, the E string is rather peircing but it's not the sound of the playing I am asking for feedback on (I just got Perpetual strings and I probably should have aimed for something warmer for my violin) so turn the volume down a bit. My focus has been correcting my thumb but pointers about any aspect of my playing are welcome. I kept the videos at 1 minute. Thank you and be well.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO