Amit Shah will be in J-K from Oct 23-25: Sources

raleighnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): As part of the Centre's mega outreach programme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir from October 23 to October 25, sources said on Wednesday. The three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir by Shah marks the culmination of the second edition...

www.raleighnews.net

omahanews.net

Amit Shah condoles demise of 'Ramayan' actor Arvind Trivedi

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday joined the nation in mourning the demise of veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who was best known for starring as Ravan in Ramayan television serial. Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's...
AFP

India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week, Indian forces staged raids and battled Kashmir militants who he fears could be emboldened by the Islamists' victory in Afghanistan. Kashmir rebel shootings of civilians and police, raids by the security forces on militant hideouts, and insurgent infiltrations across the India-Pakistan ceasefire line have all increased in the Muslim-majority region since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15. About 40 people have been killed in shootings and clashes in the two months since then in the Himalayan region, which has been divided since India and Pakistan became independent in 1947. Militants have targeted minority Hindu and Sikh civilians, while gun battles near the ceasefire line have also left soldiers and rebels dead.
raleighnews.net

At G20 Extraordinary Summit, PM Modi stresses on preventing Afghan territory from becoming source of radicalisation, terrorism

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed preventing Afghan territory from becoming the source of radicalisation, and terrorism. In a virtual G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan that was convened by Italy, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalization and terrorism, regionally or globally," read the Prime Minister's Office statement.
raleighnews.net

Madhya Pradesh minister slams Mehbooba Mufti over remarks in drugs-on-cruise case

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her comments concerning the drugs-on-cruise case and alleged that she had been silent on targeted killings of civilians by terrorists in the Valley. Mishra, who paid...
raleighnews.net

Looks like power crisis being created, says Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Amid concerns about a power crisis in the national capital, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday hit out at the Central Government saying, "It looks like a power crisis is being created."The Delhi Power Minister while speaking to ANI said, "We are compelled to buy electricity at five times the average rate as of now. It looks like the crisis is being created. If there's no shortage of coal, why is NTPC not producing electricity to its full capacity?"Jain also alleged that the Centre has asked NTPC to cap the production capacity of all its plants to half.
raleighnews.net

There will be no power cuts in Maharashtra, says state Deputy CM

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday assured that there will not be a shortage of coal or an incidence of power cuts in the state during the festival season. Speaking to reporters, Pawar said, "There will not be any shortage of...
raleighnews.net

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5 and inaugurate the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, said the sources in the Uttarakhand BJP. This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months. He had inaugurated the oxygen...
Birmingham Star

J-K separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson sacked from govt job

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): The grandson of Jammu and Kashmir separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani namely Anees-ul-Islam was on Saturday sacked as the research officer from a government-owned convention centre in Jammu and Kashmir by Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. "...the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Anees-ul-Islam, Research...
NewsBreak
raleighnews.net

Pakistan lashes out as India warns of air strikes,

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political...
raleighnews.net

Kerala floods: Devotees asked to refrain from visiting Sabarimala temple on Oct 17-18

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], October 17 (ANI): Travancore Devaswom Board requested Lord Ayyappa devotees to refrain from visiting Sabarimala Temple on October 17 and 18 in view of the continuing heavy rainfall in the state, especially in Pathanamthitta district and the dangerously high water level in Pamba river. Shutters of Maniyar...
charlottestar.com

Centre aims to convert J-K from terror capital to tourism capital: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Slamming former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on calling civilian killings in the union territory a planned conspiracy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that the Central government is making efforts to convert the union territory from 'terror capital to tourism capital'.
raleighnews.net

Tata Group purchases troubled Air India from government

NEW DELHI, India: On Friday, the Indian government announced mega-conglomerate Tata Group will buy back Air India for $2.4 billion, 89 years after founding the airline as Tata Air and fifty years after its nationalization. The purchase marks the end of a long-term effort to privatize the heavily-indebted flag carrier,...
Reuters

India, Israel to start talks on free trade agreement next month

NEW DELHI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India and Israel agreed to resume talks on a free trade agreement from November, with the aim of signing a deal by mid 2022, both countries said on Monday. Ties between the two countries have grown closer in the seven years since Indian Prime...
persecution.org

Two Nuns “Dragged” to Police Station by Hindu Nationalists in India

The Nuns were accused of participating in fraudulent conversion activities and were released from police custody after several hours. In the same instance, Hindu extremists interrupted a house prayer meeting where a group of evangelicals had gathered. They, too, were forced into police custody. Speaking to Asia News, Father Anand...
