JPMorgan, Apple Fall in Premarket, Qualcomm, Plug Power Rise

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) stock rose a modest 0.6% after relying heavily on reserve releases to ensure that its third-quarter earnings beat street forecasts. Revenue from trading and even from M&A fell from the previous quarter, and the bank struggled to grow its core loan book. Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) stock rose 1.8% after...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Property, Commodities Led Rebound In Global Markets

Nearly every slice of the major asset classes bounced last week, led by strong gains in real estate shares and commodities, based on a set of ETFs through Friday’s close (Oct. 15). The only decline was in foreign high-yield bonds. Vanguard US Real Estate (NYSE:VNQ) surged 3.5%, posting its best...
STOCKS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Netflix Weakness Just Profit-Taking; Next Leg Could Be Higher

Streaming entertainment giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ), is schedule to release Q3 2021 earnings on Tuesday, Oct. 19 after market close. Forecasts are for $2.58 EPS on $7.48 billion in revenue. That's significantly higher than the $1.74 EPS and $6.39 billion the company saw for the same quarter last year.
STOCKS
investing.com

This Unloved Dividend Payer Soared 34% (It’s Just Getting Started)

Let’s work this market pullback to grab ourselves a sweet 21% “double discount” on our favorite stocks. We’ll also get a dividend from blue chip firms that don’t even pay one!. The key is an off-the-radar closed-end fund (CEF) holding some of the biggest names on the market and trading...
STOCKS
investing.com

SA Markets Closed Green on Friday, FTSE 100 Advance and Other Market Updates

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, as investor concerns over rising global inflation eased, following the release of a lesser than expected increase in US inflation. Retail sector companies, Clicks (JO: CLSJ ) Group, Mr Price Group (JO: MRPJ ) and Shoprite Holdings (JO: SHPJ ) gained...
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin Vs. JPMorgan Shares: A $10 Million Bet On The Crypto Asset Class

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. One of many opponents; Lots of cautionary messages. Protecting the status quo, begging regulators to take action. Watching the price of Bitcoin can be dizzying. In 2021, the crytpocurrency rose to a record high at $65,520 on Apr. 14 as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), the crypto exchange, went public on the NASDAQ.
STOCKS
investing.com

Solid Earnings from US Banks Boosted Global Markets

Solid earnings reports from American banks boosted global markets on Friday, with investors worrying about rising inflation subsiding for the day. “European stocks marked their best weekly performance in seven months on Friday, (with) European banks recovering all their pandemic losses to trade at pre-pandemic levels,” Reuters reported. Wall Street...
BUSINESS
investing.com

A Look at the Stocks in Focus for October 18

Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX was trading at 18,433.75, up by 0.43% as of 8:52 am on Monday, an indicator that the Indian benchmark indices are all set to open at a positive note on the first trading day of the week. Stocks...
STOCKS
investing.com

Mom-and-Pop Buying Keeps Stocks Near Record, Morgan Stanley Says

(Bloomberg) -- Retail investors keep on buying the dip, even as stock market fundamentals deteriorate, according to Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) strategists. The optimism of mom-and-pop traders is causing many institutional investors who share Morgan Stanley’s cautious view to “cover and chase,” strategists led by Mike Wilson wrote in a note. That’s keeping the S&P 500 index within striking distance of last month’s record, even as supply and cost issues appear to be more persistent for both businesses and the consumer, they said.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Plug Power Are Climbing Today

A chemicals and energy stalwart is making a big investment in green hydrogen production. Investors suspecting that the market's enthusiasm that lifted shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) on Friday would wane after the weekend are being proved wrong today. The fuel cell specialist's stock is continuing to climb on Monday in response to Wall Street's renewed enthusiasm, the company's multiyear outlook, and overall enthusiasm for the emergence of the hydrogen economy.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

Stocks traded on the Robinhood (HOOD) platform are considered the most popular, especially among Gen Z and millennial investors. In addition to popularity, HOOD stocks Microsoft (MSFT) and Walmart (WMT)...
STOCKS

