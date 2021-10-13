CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoMA SCULPTURE GARDEN: AUTOMANIA

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest 54th St. between Fifth & Sixth Aves. You better rev it up and go if you want to catch the part of MoMA’s current “Automania” exhibition that is parked in the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, as it will be pulling out at the end of the week. In...

blooloop.com

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) appoints four women to leadership team

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York has announced a host of appointments, adding four women to its leadership team in order to strengthen and reinvigorate it. MoMA has appointed Sarah Suzuki as its associate director, while Beverly Morgan-Welch is taking on the role of senior deputy director of external affairs.
MUSEUMS

