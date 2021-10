LSU wide receiver Koy Moore has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, via Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. The news comes just a day after LSU announced it would be mutually parting ways with head coach Ed Orgeron after the season. On the season, Moore has five receptions for 71 yards. He has only played in two games, the last one coming on September 18th against Central Michigan.

