Daniel Sokatch on the Chronicle of Israel and Palestine

If you were on Twitter yesterday, you may have seen people talking about Sally Rooney being anti-Semitic. The reason for this conversation is the claim that Rooney refused to let her new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, be translated into Hebrew. But this isn’t actually true: this is misinformation caused by both bad-faith interpretation and articles inaccurately paraphrasing each other. As Rooney clarified this morning, what has really happened is that she has chosen not to sign another translation deal with her previous Hebrew publisher, the Israel-based Modan Publishing House, in compliance with the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement—which works to end international support for Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian people.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO