Daniel Sokatch on the Chronicle of Israel and Palestine

Panelists Judith Norman, Henry Gunkel and Moureen Kaki discussed the ongoing Israeli-Palestine conflict Thursday, Oct. 7, bringing Palestinian voices to the forefront. In light of the forced evictions of Palestinians living in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in May 2021, Trinity’s Muslim Student Association (MSA) and Trinity Diversity Connection (TDC) hosted Palestine 101 on Thursday, moderated by Tahir Naqvi, an associate professor of sociology and anthropology at Trinity. The event featured three panelists who addressed claims and questions regarding the sensitive situation between Israel and Palestine. At the beginning of the panel, Dana Hatab, the president of MSA and primary organizer of the event, announced that the statements expressed at the event do not necessarily reflect the views of MSA, TDC or the panelists/moderator’s feelings. In a separate interview, she explained that her motive for organizing the event greatly stemmed from her Arab background.
