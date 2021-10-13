CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chef Albert Roux, 85, leaves son Michel NOTHING in his will - but gives his high-flying wife, 57, a third of his £652,000 estate

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Celebrated chef Albert Roux has left nothing in his will to his son Michel Roux Jr, the star of many TV programmes including the BBC's MasterChef - but has instead given his high-flying wife almost 30 years his junior a third of his £652,000 estate.

Roux, who founded London's legendary Le Gavroche restaurant which became the first in Britain to be awarded three Michelin stars, died in January aged 85, around two years after he married 57-year-old Maria Rodrigues.

According to newly published probate documents, Roux's estate was worth £614,727 after his outstanding affairs were finalised. Of that, £224,727 will be served up to Maria, a high-flyer at City firm KPMG.

She was also bequeathed all his personal items, except for his sapphire cufflinks, which go to his nephew, Alain Roux, and his ruby cufflinks to his stepson, Joshua Rodrigues, who is also left a legacy of £15,000.

But perhaps surprisingly, Albert, who is credited with turning culinary superstars Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White into household names, left nothing in his will to his son Michel Roux Jr.

Just a few years earlier, the pair had planned on going into business together by transforming Brentwood's iconic Post Office into their ' fine dining restaurant in Essex. Though applications to convert the building were approved by the council, the Roux camp went quiet on the project.

Albert left £55,000 to his sister Martine; £250,000 to his daughter, Danielle; £20,000 to his granddaughter Rosie; and £5,000 to three grandchildren. A niece also received £5,000. The will, written last year, states that Roux had given Michel many gifts over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43f0WU_0cPtMb1k00
Celebrated chef Albert Roux, who turned Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White into culinary stars, left his wife Maria Rodrigues a large portion of his £652,000 estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIcrB_0cPtMb1k00
Surprisingly, perhaps, Albert, who founded Le Gavroche, the first restaurant in Britain to be awarded three Michelin stars, left nothing in his will to his son Michel Roux Jr
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sswR_0cPtMb1k00
Albert Roux (left) pictured with his son, Michel Roux Jr (centre), and Michel's daughter, Emily, at a restaurant opening in Scotland in 2016

Le Gavroche: London's legendary restaurant which became the first in Britain to receive three Michelin stars

Opened by Michel Roux Snr in Chelsea in 1967, the Le Gavroche restaurant became the first in Britain to win one, then two, then three Michelin stars.

It lost its third star in 1993 but still has a waiting list of up to three months and, with a tasting menu costing £215, including wine, it has earned a formidable reputation on the London culinary circuit.

Some of the most famous names in the industry have worked in its kitchens, including Pierre Koffmann, Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White and it was reportedly the Queen Mother's favourite lunch spot.

Albert and Maria had wed after their first public outing, at a Restaurant Association dinner at the Savoy in London, where Roux used a walking cane.

One guest said: 'Maria was very attentive to Albert all evening. She's clearly given him a whole new lease of life.'

The wedding came four years after Roux divorced his second wife, Cheryl Smith, a statuesque Zimbabwean 21 years his junior.

She had met Roux a few years after his divorce from his first wife, Monique.

Cheryl, whose business success had earned her a £30million fortune of her own, later recalled how she had spurned his advances - initially, at least.

'When I met Albert, he had seven girlfriends,' she said. 'I told him I would not be part of his harem.' But Roux would not be rebuffed and they married in 2006.

But in 2013 the French chef became distracted by Nataliya Lutsyshyna, a 40-year-old Ukrainian who worked as a cloakroom attendant at his restaurant in Westminster.

Cheryl ordered Roux to leave their house in Belgravia and filed for divorce.

Alongside his brother Michel, Roux founded Le Gavroche in London in 1967, followed by The Waterside Inn in Bray in 1972.

Le Gavroche was the first restaurant in the UK to gain three Michelin stars.

Known for its classic take on French cuisine, Le Gavroche was the first restaurant in the UK to gain one, then two, and then three Michelin stars.

Albert's death came nine months after that of his brother, aged 78, following a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Born in the region of Saone et Loire in France on October 8, 1935, Roux began training as an apprentice patissier aged 14 before taking up a number of kitchen posts.

After serving in the military in Algeria, Roux worked as sous chef at the British Embassy in Paris, where he spent two years before leaving for the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVfVA_0cPtMb1k00
Roux married first wife Monique shortly after he turned 17. He had left school intending to become a priest, but quickly thought the better of it  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOefH_0cPtMb1k00
In April 1967, Albert (pictured) and Michel opened Le Gavroche in Chelsea with only £3,000

Albert Roux and son Michel planned to open fine-dining restaurant together in Essex seven years before his death

Once tipped to be Albert Roux's fine dining restaurant in Essex, plans were submitted to councillors to turn Brentwood's iconic Post Office into a culinary extravaganza.

In 2014, the Roux camp submitted a planning application to transform the High Street building into a diners lounge and cocktail bar.

The application was even approved by the council - but the Roux camp never converted the Post Office and there was no further word on the project.

Speaking to EssexLive at the time, Albert said: 'Brentwood is a beautiful town with a lot of extremely wealthy people who have an acquired taste for food over the years.

'It has beautiful countryside. You are in the country and the old Post Office property is absolutely superb.

'It's not going to be expensive - we are not going to be reproducing a Gavroche restaurant.'

In April 1967, Albert and Michel opened Le Gavroche in Chelsea with only £3,000, borrowing the rest of the funds.

He was also known for the Roux Scholarship, an annual chef competition founded in 1982 with Michel, to enable a new generation of chefs in the UK to train in some of the greatest restaurants in the world.

In 1988, Albert's son Michel Roux Jr joined Le Gavroche and over a period of years took over the day-to-day management of the restaurant. He is now the chef/patron.

Writing about the events of the past year - including Covid lockdowns and the death of his father and uncle - in the Evening Standard, Michel said: I'm an optimist and I don't like to dwell on it, but this year I've watched an industry I've put my life into suffer, came close to closing a restaurant I've worked in on-and-off since I was a teenager, and borne the loss of my uncle and father. I might be confident for the future, but it's not been easy.'

Ramsay was one of a number of future stars, including Marcus Wareing and Marco Pierre White, who trained at Roux's Michelin-starred restaurant in Mayfair during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He was later invited by Roux to join him at Hotel Diva, a ski resort in the French Alps, as his number two.

The pair remained close friends and have operated out of the same office building for the last decade.

Outside of the kitchen, Roux was a keen fisherman and enjoyed trips to the Scottish Highlands.

The Rouxs continue to run a small group of Chez Roux restaurants in a number of hotels in the region.

Comments / 0

Related
mashed.com

This Chef Actually Made Gordon Ramsay Cry

Gordon Ramsay has built his reputation as being a bristly guy who knows how to cook better than most. Ramsay is known for his hot temper and language that is not suitable for the workplace. In fact, those emotional flare ups are kind of a staple on his shows, including "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen." This celebrity chef can reduce a person to tears, and it doesn't matter if they are young children at the beginning of the careers (via YouTube) or an adult waiter who mistakenly double booked tables for the evening, placing a lot of pressure on the kitchen (via Youtube). Not that we're into psychoanalyzing, but it makes us wonder: Are Ramsay's temper and prickly ways a product of nurture or nature?
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay end feud for new TV show

Celebrity chefs Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay have put aside their differences to work on new TV show 'Next Level'. Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay have ended their feud to work together on a new TV show. The celebrity chefs have been embroiled in a war of words...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

The Time Gordon Ramsay Feuded With His Own Father-In-Law

Celebrity chef and TV star Gordon Ramsay is known for being a larger-than-life figure. Whether it's about a TV show that he's a part of or something else, Ramsay ends up being associated with some controversies. According to the New York Post, things escalated in an unexpected manner when the chef was a part of a public spat with his father-in-law, Chris Hutcheson, in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Pierre Koffmann
Person
Marcus Wareing
Person
Alain Roux
Person
Michel Roux
Person
Marco Pierre White
Person
Albert Roux
enstarz.com

Is Gordon Ramsay Sick? Why Celebrity Chef Lost So Much Weight Revealed

Despite being a high-profile chef, Gordon Ramsay still failed to keep a healthy diet while working. Most recently, Ramsay sparked health concerns with his 50-pound weight loss, and he changed his body quicker than most people could ever imagine. However, an illness is highly unlikely to be the main culprit...
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

Gordon Ramsay Says the Meal He Prepared for Princess Diana Was the Best He Ever Cooked

Celebrity chefs tend to have a revolving door of people they’ve cooked for so it can be hard to keep track of every single dish they’ve prepared. But, there’s likely to be a handful of memorable meals that have stuck with them for various reasons. This is especially true for Gordon Ramsay who recently shared his unforgettable experience preparing a meal for the late Princess Diana.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Frail' Princess Charlene of Monaco sparks concern among fans in new snap - after final ENT procedure in South Africa 'went very well'

Princess Charlene of Monaco has sparked concern among fans following her latest appearance online. The former Olympian, 43, who has been living in her home country of South Africa for much of this year, took to Instagram yesterday to share a photograph of her meeting with Misuzulu Zulu, the present head of the Zulus, on October 5.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Sous Chef#Michelin#Kpmg#Post Office
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
goldderby.com

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Winners: Who Still Works For Gordon Ramsay?

While the first of the “Hell’s Kitchen” winners (Michael Wray) was a man, the majority chosen since then by Gordon Ramsay have been women. Each of them claimed a cash prize and a chance to cook for the celebrity chef in one of his trademark restaurants. Take a look at the list of “Hell’s Kitchen” winners to date and find out how many are still working for Ramsay and what the rest are up to.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Diana’s favourite meal is the perfect lunchtime treat

Princess Diana was known to be particular about her food, but when she found a recipe she loved, she would request it again and again. It's well known that Princess of Wales struggled with disordered eating, but the royal did embark on a healthier lifestyle following her split with Prince Charles in 1992, of which former royal chef Darren McGrady was always on hand to serve up her favourite nutritious meals.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Haack's third engagement ring cost double average US salary

Christina Haack, 38, has announced the happy news that she is engaged to Joshua Hall, and she has the most jaw-dropping ring! The mesmerising diamond is believed to be worth $150,000 – which is double the average US salary for an entire year which sits at $71,456. The star announced...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Spotted Shopping In LA After Dinner With Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller — Photo

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping in a chic gray outfit after dinner with her ex, Johnny Lee Miller. Could a full-blown reignited romance be in the works?. Angelina Jolie, 46, may have just fueled romance rumors with global pop star The Weeknd, 31, but lately, she’s garnered even more buzz around reuniting with her ex-husband, Johnny Lee Miller, 48. The Maleficent actress was spotted shopping in LA after having dinner with her ex, raising curiosity about the nature of the former couple’s relationship. Could another A-list couple reunite after years of separation?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy