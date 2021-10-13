CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We can eventually reach a space where we have gender neutral awards!’: Bhumi Pednekar

Cover picture for the articleBhumi Pednekar is the first leading actress in India to envision award ceremonies to be gender-neutral in the near future. Her reasoning is based on what’s happening in award ceremonies the world over. Recently, the Berlin Film Festival has awarded its first ever gender-neutral acting prize to Maren Eggert. The new award means both male and female actors now compete in the same category. The Gotham Awards announced that their best-actor and best-actress prizes are being combined into a single lead-performance category, starting with this year’s November ceremony.

