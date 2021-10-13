‘We can eventually reach a space where we have gender neutral awards!’: Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar is the latest celebrity to urge film festivals to adopt gender-neutral award categories. "Over the course of last year, it was hugely encouraging to see award functions do away with gendered awards. Even from our context, if strong enough roles continue to be written for women and other genders, we can eventually reach a space where we have gender-neutral awards. An artiste should be known for the kind of work that one does and not seen from the lens of gender. I see each one of us as artists who can do their bit to achieve parity," she said.

