Economy

Duke and Duchess of Sussex team up with ethical investment firm

impact601.com
 7 days ago

Duke and Duchess of Sussex team up with ethical investment firm. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become "impact partners" with ethical financial services company Ethic.

impact601.com

MySanAntonio

What Is Ethic, The Sustainable Investing Firm Harry and Meghan Are Promoting?

There are two frameworks to consider when looking at environmental impact: personal and institutional. The Aston Martin that Prince Charles has been converting to run on wine and cheese instead of gas? That’s personal. The sustainable investing firm that his son and daughter-in-law are promoting? That’s a bit of both, especially as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting their own money into the venture.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Inside Ethic, Harry and Meghan's favourite investment start-up

“If you could wave a magic wand to fix one of the defining issues of our time, what would it be?”. So begins an investor's journey with Ethic, the New York asset manager that claims to help wealthy clients “treat people and the planet with respect”. Those who sign up are encouraged to record a 30-second video defining “what sustainability means to you” and spend time acquainting themselves with “your mission’s pillars”.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Meghan says investing was not part of her world as Sussexes ‘get into finance’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become “impact partners” and investors at sustainable investing firm Ethic, with Meghan describing investing as a “luxury” that “sounds so fancy”.Harry and Meghan gave a joint interview to The New York Times’ Dealbook, with the former actress-turned-royal saying investing had not previously been part of her “world”.The pair were introduced to tech-driven asset manager Ethic by friends, with the duchess saying Harry had been saying for years about how he wanted to invest sustainably.We're thrilled to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as impact partners at Ethic. Together,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC News

Lenore PalladinoHarry and Meghan's 'ethical' investments, explained

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recently announced that they joined Ethic, an asset manager that markets itself as “ethical.” The famous couple’s stated purpose is to encourage younger people to invest “sustainably” — a worthy goal. Yet ethical investing is too often a smokescreen for asset management that lets large companies get away with polluting, discriminating and paying bare-bones wages when they can. So this announcement is an important opportunity to talk about what ethical investing means right now — and how it can be improved.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Ethical Investment Manager

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have inked yet another deal, this time joining Ethic, a $1.3 billion ethical investment manager, as “impact partners” and investors. In a joint interview with The New York Times Meghan said: “From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right? You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy.” Meghan added that the couple invested their own money in the fund following marital conversations about ethical investing: “My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’” Harry said: “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Telegraph

Duke and Duchess of Sussex could christen Lilibet in US as Britain is ruled out

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’s daughter, Lilibet, will not be christened in the UK, according to royal sources. It had been suggested the couple would return to Britain to have the four-month-old baptised at Windsor Castle like their son Archie, two. However, a palace insider said: “There will not be a christening in the UK. It is not happening.”
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Royal experts say Meghan and Harry can't handle their money

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have been investing in a lot of lucrative deals. However, the royal financial experts are concerned that there will be little or no return on their investment. Depleting their value?. Stepping down from the royal life, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have financed...
CELEBRITIES
