What is my best case worst case scenario for my case?

I was arrested after being pulled over for speeding in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Car was searched and found 2 joints, 4 grams of mushrooms, and 4 grams of meth. Felony Possession for the schedule 2 drug. First ever offense, cooperated (probably too much). Bonded out and have been passing drug tests. What is the best case worst case for my situation. I am from the East coast so I was not aware of these strict laws in ID as I was just passing through Northern ID. Facing 7 years, 15,000 fine when in my state it would have been a simple misdemeanor.