CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

International Esports Federation teams up with Challengermode to host 13th Esports World Championship qualifiers

By Senior Games Writer
Gamasutra
 6 days ago

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Stockholm, 13 October 2021: Leading global Esports platform Challengermode has teamed up with the International Esports Federation (IESF) to host the regional qualifiers to select the best athletes from all over the world for the world finals of the IESF 13th Esports World Championship, EILAT 2021 - the world’s only multi-game Esports tournament that features national teams. The event is hosted by IESA, Maccabi, and IESF and sponsored by Asus, HanbitSoft, Taiwan excellence, and the Israeli Ministry of Tourism.

www.gamasutra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fremont Tribune

Scribner-Snyder to host esports gaming tournament this weekend

Six Nebraska high schools will put their video gaming skills to the test this weekend with an esports tournament at Scriber-Snyder Community Schools. The tournament, which will start at 10:15 a.m., will have Scribner-Snyder, Gretna, David City and Pender high schools taking part in-person, with Grand Island Northwest and Minden high schools competing online.
SCRIBNER, NE
Kansas State Collegian

JMC and WTC Communications to host first-ever Esports Rocket League Tournament

Wildcat 91.9 and WTC communications are hosting the first annual Wildcat 91.9/WTC Fiber Cup. The A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications will use this opportunity to teach media students how to cover Esports events with play-by-play and color commentary. “The goal of the event is to teach sports...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Computer Games#Stockholm#Gamasutra#Games Press#Iesf#Iesa#Hanbitsoft#Tekken 7#Dota 2#Efootball#Cbdo
dexerto.com

Worlds Match Preview: Hanwha Life Esports vs RED Canids – DJ Esports

The League of Legends World Championships are underway in Iceland. In the play-ins group stage on October 6, HLE from the LCK will compete with RED from the CBLOL division. DJ Esports provides expert analysis ahead of some of the headline matches at Worlds 2021, to help you make your own predictions and check out some of the odds on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
NFLDraftBible

Conference One: Western University Esports Team

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday. CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena. Welcome to the next level…. What is Conference One (CF1)?. CF1...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Worlds 2021 LNG Esports vs Infinity Esports Play-ins Recap

The first game of the day saw 3-0 LNG take on 0-3 INF, was it a foregone conclusion, or did INF have a chance of an upset?. In the do-or-die match, it was the start INF did not want as a 1v1 in the top lane went the way of LNG. With SolidSnake roaming top side to defend his top laner, LNG dove his tower to secure a second kill. That was quickly followed up by a mid-lane 1v1 going in LNG’s favor too as things went all wrong for INF. INF finally got on the board in the mid lane, but it was traded back two-for-one. LNG moved 3k ahead before the 10-minute mark.
VIDEO GAMES
vegasnews.com

HyperX Esports Arena to Host Super Smash Bros. Regional Tournament

Today is the last day to signup for Oct. 9-10 tournament!. HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas will jump into action October 9 and 10 with Edgeguard, a two-day Super Smash Bros. Ultimate regional tournament. During the event, Vegas locals and regional gamers are invited to compete to win their share of a $3,000-plus prize pool spread across multiple events.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Asus
dexerto.com

Worlds match preview: Cloud9 vs Unicorns of Love – DJ Esports

The League of Legends World Championships are underway in Iceland. In the play-ins group stage on October 7, Cloud9 of the LCS will take on Unicorns of Love of the LCL. DJ Esports provides expert analysis ahead of some of the headline matches at Worlds 2021, to help you make your own predictions and check out some of the odds on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
milwaukeesun.com

LNG Esports kicks off World Championship play-in with two wins

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship kicked off on Tuesday in Iceland with the Play-In stage, where LNG Esports picked up two wins to go on top of Group A. The first match of the day saw a clash between China and Korea as the LPL's LNG Esports (2-0) took down the LCK's Hanwha Life Esports (1-1). This game hinged around LNG top laner Hu "Ale" Jia-Le's Jax, a hard counter to a majority of HLE's auto attack-based champions. With Ale ignoring tons of damage with his Counter Strike ability, HLE could do little to stop Ale from rampaging around to a perfect 6-0-8 KDA (kills-deaths-assists ratio). While Ale feasted, the rest of LNG took objectives and took good teamfights with their lead, securing a win in 41 minutes.
VIDEO GAMES
UC Daily Campus

Galatasaray Esports quietly wins Worlds day one

The League of Legends World Championship opened on Tuesday with the first matches of the play-ins stage. For the major region teams, the play-ins have often been seen as simply a warm up tournament; a chance for their teams to get some reps in before moving on to play in the group stage next week. But for the minor region teams, this stage is usually their only chance to show that they can keep up; that they can hang with the best teams in the world from the major regions. With Korea. With China. With Europe. With North America, although that’s not usually as hard to do.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Infinity Esports and Unicorns of Love have been eliminated from Worlds 2021

After three days of play at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship, two teams have been eliminated from the tournament. Unfortunately for LATAM and CIS fans, both Infinity Esports and Unicorns of Love are leaving the event after a lackluster set of performances in their respective play-in groups. These...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

GENERATION ESPORTS, TING INTERNET TO HOST VIRTUAL “BRAWLHALLA” GAMING TOURNAMENT

KANSAS CITY, MO – Oct. 14, 2021 – Get ready to brawl: Generation Esports (GenE), a global esports tournament platform and founder of the High School Esports League (HSEL), and Ting Internet, a leading fiber-internet provider, are kicking off their second virtual tournament on Nov. 6, 2021 with competition in free-to-play, cross-platform fighting game Brawlhalla.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Team Liquid vs LNG Esports - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

Wanting to make a splash in Group D, TL and LNG met for a very important game that could be huge for placement in the group. Group D has been incredibly close so far, so a win for either team here was much-needed. Despite that, the early game was very quiet overall, even though champions like Talon, LbLanc and Twisted Fate were in the game. All that happened was LNG slew an Infernal Dragon, while TL claimed Rift Herald. The First Blood finally came out at 13 minutes when LNG invaded TL's jungle and caught out Santorin, who couldn't hop away in time. Two minutes later, LNG picked up another "first" with the First Tower bonus going there way in the bot lane.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Galatasaray Esports & RED Canids have been eliminated from Worlds 2021

The first day of the Play-in knockout stage of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship has concluded, and two more teams are going home. Galatasaray Esports and RED Canids, the respective Turkish and Brazilian representatives at Worlds 2021, have been eliminated after respective losses to Beyond Gaming and PEACE.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Beyond Gaming pull off heroic reverse sweep over Galatasaray Esports in Worlds 2021 play-ins, set up best-of-5 with Hanwha Life

The first of many best-of-five series at this year’s League of Legends World Championship was nearly a clean sweep—until it wasn’t. After Galatasaray Esports of the TCL earned victories in the first two games of a tight series against Beyond Gaming today, the PCS representative turned on the heat to cap off Worlds 2021’s first best-of-five with an emphatic reverse sweep.
VIDEO GAMES
dallassun.com

Cloud9, Hanwha Life Esports qualify for main event at Worlds

The final day of the Play-In Stage of the 2021 League of Legends World Championships saw a pair of quick sweeps as Cloud9 and Hanwha Life Esports qualified for the Main Event on Saturday. The first match of the day saw Korea's Hanwha Life Esports demolish the VCS' Beyond Gaming...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy