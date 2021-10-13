International Esports Federation teams up with Challengermode to host 13th Esports World Championship qualifiers
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Stockholm, 13 October 2021: Leading global Esports platform Challengermode has teamed up with the International Esports Federation (IESF) to host the regional qualifiers to select the best athletes from all over the world for the world finals of the IESF 13th Esports World Championship, EILAT 2021 - the world’s only multi-game Esports tournament that features national teams. The event is hosted by IESA, Maccabi, and IESF and sponsored by Asus, HanbitSoft, Taiwan excellence, and the Israeli Ministry of Tourism.www.gamasutra.com
