Gary Gensler Ready To Turn Everything Facebook Does Into A Securities Law Violation

By Jon Shazar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, you might be thinking: Facebook has forever poisoned our political discourse, allows if doesn’t outright encourage trafficking in conspiratorial bullshit amidst a global pandemic, and now, we learn, is emotionally crippling (or worse) an entire generation. But can it be said to have broken any laws? Specifically, any securities laws? Surely not, you may scoff. To which we say: Have you heard of Gary Gensler?

Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
wmleader.com

Facebook is reportedly changing its name

Facebook is rebranding and changing its company name as soon as next week, according to The Verge. Apparently, the social media giant will have a new name that will reflect its focus on creating a metaverse. It’s also possibly connected to its unreleased social virtual reality world called Horizon Worlds. The social network itself will likely retain the Facebook branding and will be under a new parent company, along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. That would be similar to what Google did in 2015 when it put its various projects and divisions, along with itself, under its parent company Alphabet.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg says he’s ‘proud of everything’ Facebook does hours after blockbuster whistleblower testimony

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fiercely defended his firm’s business practices in a Facebook post, hours after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen provided a blockbuster testimony to U.S. Congress with a range of allegations that characterized the social media giant as systemically prioritizing profits over the health and safety of its users.
INTERNET
zycrypto.com

Gary Gensler: The SEC Can’t And Won’t Ban Crypto — It’s “Up To Congress”

The Chairman of the SEC has confirmed that the financial regulator has no immediate plans to ban crypto assets in the United States. The noise around the crypto space often muffles the actuality that we are on the brink of something revolutionary. If everything goes well, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology could initiate the next internet revolution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Why the Facebook Whistleblower Turned to the SEC

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen turned over documents to the SEC prior to going revealing herself to the public. A member of Haugen's legal team said she wanted to be protected from retaliation and open up another avenue to hold the company accountable. The complaints accuse Facebook of misleading investors about...
INTERNET
bitcoin.com

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler: No Plan to Ban Crypto, It's up to Congress

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler says that the SEC has no plan to ban cryptocurrencies as China has done. He noted that it would be up to Congress to make such a decision. Recently, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell similarly said that the Fed had no intention to ban or limit the use of cryptocurrencies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox5ny.com

Are people ready for a Facebook break?

People are talking about the role of social media more and more in our lives. FOX 5 NY hit the streets of New York to see if people are rethinking their habits online.
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook to pay $14 mn in US worker discrimination suit

Facebook has agreed to pay up to $14 million to settle a US government lawsuit accusing the tech giant of favoring immigrant applicants for thousands of high-paying jobs, authorities announced Tuesday. Under the Department of Justice settlement, Facebook will pay $4.75 million to the United States, and up to $9.5 million to eligible people impacted by the company's alleged discrimination.
BUSINESS

