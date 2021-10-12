Gary Gensler Ready To Turn Everything Facebook Does Into A Securities Law Violation
Sure, you might be thinking: Facebook has forever poisoned our political discourse, allows if doesn’t outright encourage trafficking in conspiratorial bullshit amidst a global pandemic, and now, we learn, is emotionally crippling (or worse) an entire generation. But can it be said to have broken any laws? Specifically, any securities laws? Surely not, you may scoff. To which we say: Have you heard of Gary Gensler?dealbreaker.com
