CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Zoo 2: Animal Park Expands – Terrarium House Open for Business

By Senior Games Writer
Gamasutra
 6 days ago

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Bamberg, October 12, 2021. See rodents and lizards up close with Zoo 2: Animal Park’s latest feature! Renowned developer and publisher of apps and browser games upjers (https://en.upjers.com/) has completed construction on a Terrarium House for the 3D zoo and is now celebrating its grand opening.

www.gamasutra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cecil Daily

Tough days coming for Plumpton Park Zoo fans

RISING SUN — The oldest and most iconic member of the Plumpton Park Zoo family has been placed on hospice. In a statement released over the weekend Nicholas and Cheryl Lacovara said Jimmie the giraffe has developed a severe hoof infection. It's a foot problem that the Lacovaras have been dealing with for 11 years, and from which Jimmie has been suffering since 2006.
RISING SUN, MD
westsideseattle.com

This is how you zoo: Fall and winter happenings at Woodland Park Zoo

#IAmLivingNorthwest: Discover, recover and coexist. “We Are Living Northwest” is a local movement to create a Northwest where people and animals thrive together. Woodland Park Zoo seeks to unite individuals, communities, partners, and policy makers to achieve this vision collectively by committing to discovery, recovery and coexistence. From educational programs about coexisting with carnivores, to repopulation of native western pond turtles and Oregon silverspot butterflies, the zoo is dedicated to working with its partners to preserve and protect the beautiful Pacific Northwest.
PETS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tiger Exhibit Opens At Animal Adventure Park

Two of Harpursville's newest residents now have a place to call their own. Tiger cubs Bao and Ming now have their own habitat at Animal Adventure Park. The park unveiled the new exhibit space on Monday afternoon. The tiger cubs came to Animal Adventure over the summer and have been raised in a temporary indoor space with outdoor playtime while construction on their habitat was ongoing.
HARPURSVILLE, NY
pcinvasion.com

Let’s Build a Zoo launches November and will feature animal splicing

Developer Springloaded Games has updated fans on the progress of Let’s Build a Zoo. Let’s Build a Zoo is a top-down zoo tycoon game that has had its release date confirmed for November 5. This update was posted on the game’s official Steam page under recent events and announcements. Let’s...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Park#The Animals#Animations#Gamasutra#Games Press#Eastern#The Terrarium House#The Zoo 2 Team
WWLP 22News

What’s new at the zoo with our friends from the Zoo in Forest Park

(Mass Appeal) – Our friends from the zoo in forest park are here with some exciting news about the popular Spooky Safari and a first encounters animal program. But first, Gaby Tyson and Caroline Adams are going to introduce us to the largest snake the zoo – a red-tailed boa named Smeagol!
ANIMALS
CBS Chicago

Renovated Lion House Reopens At Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time in more than two years, lions are back on display at Lincoln Park Zoo. Crowds lined up Thursday to see the big cats in their state-of-the-art habitat at the new Pepper Family Wildlife Center. The lions are just some of the animals enjoying the new habitat, including two red pandas, two Canada lynx and two snow leopards. The landmark Kovler Lion House, which first opened in 1912, closed in 2019 for a $41 million renovation. The new habitat is twice the size, and was designed based on information collected over several years by a behavior monitor app. Their new home includes heating and cooling zones, trees for climbing, elevated rocks. and privacy areas. Visitors can now view the animals from both inside and outside the lion house.
CHICAGO, IL
Gamasutra

Crytivo Officially Acquires IP for Life Sim - Farm Folks

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. San Diego, CA - Indie game developer and publisher, Crytivo, has officially acquired the IP for the Life Sim, Farm Folks. After being successfully funded on Kickstarter back in 2018 with nearly $70,000, Farm Folks was set to make a major splash in the casual, farming game realm. However, the game came to a standstill early on in its development - in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic - and the original developer was unable to continue work on the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Get ready to take the town of Rainy Woods by storm—SWERY’s The Good Life Launches Today

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. TOKYO, Japan, October 15, 2021—The cat’s out of the bag! Publisher PLAYISM and developers White Owls and Grounding Inc. are proud to announce that The Good Life launches today. This quirky and mysterious debt-repayment RPG/life sim adventure is available now on Steam, PS4, Switch and Xbox One for $39.99 USD, as well as on Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
So Md News.com

New critters welcomed at Plumpton Park Zoo

RISING SUN — There’s some new residents at Plumpton Park Zoo but none will be seen by the public for awhile. Cheryl Lacovara, director of the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, said all new arrivals are placed in quarantine for 30 days or more so the animal and staff can get acquainted. If there is already an identical animal in residence Lacovara said the period of quarantine could be longer while those get acquainted as well.
RISING SUN, MD
KFYR-TV

Roosevelt Park Zoo switches to winter hours

MINOT, N.D. – If you want to get outside and enjoy these warm temperatures, one way you can is by visiting the Roosevelt Park Zoo. The zoo switched to its winter hours, effective Monday, Oct. 4. The zoo is now open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and...
MINOT, ND
Gamasutra

Dovetail Games Developers Answer Questions About Bassmaster � Fishing 2022 and Share Post-Launch Plans in New Q&A Video

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Dovetail Games, developer and publisher of authentic sports simulation titles, are sharing a peek behind the curtain to reveal exciting new features coming to Bassmaster® Fishing 2022 ahead of its release on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 home computer entertainment system, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on Oct. 28. Bassmaster® Fishing 2022 is available for pre-order now with a standard edition available for $39.99 / €34.99 / £29.99 and a Digital Deluxe Edition available for $44.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 with a 10% discount on all platforms* and will be available with Xbox Game Pass on launch.
VIDEO GAMES
crossroadstoday.com

Flooding at the Texas Zoo and Riverside Park

VICTORIA, Texas – The Guadalupe River is expected to get close to a major flood stage on Saturday. It’s also expected to crest around 30 feet. This is the first time it’s reached this level since Hurricane Harvey. Julia Wagner, with the Zoo Disaster Response group, flew in early on Saturday morning from North Carolina to assist with the zoo’s response to the flooding.
TEXAS STATE
Gamasutra

Electrician Simulator – First Shock , a free prologue for the upcoming Electrician Simulator game, is coming to Steam in November this year.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 18th, Warsaw, Poland. Ever since you were a little kid, you've been passionate about all kinds of electrical work. So there could only be one career path for you. Finally, you are now a young, certified electrician waiting to get your first assignment. You could, of course, work as an employee for some company, but since your parents supported you with a nice donation of cash, you've decided to start your own business instead. Who wouldn't like to be their own boss? So here you are, at the very beginning of your professional electrician career, ready to fix, repair, lay cables, and do everything in between.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Modiphius Announces More Partnered Independent Creator Titles to be Co-published Through “VIA MODIPHIUS” Program

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. London, UK (October 19, 2021) — Modiphius Entertainment is pleased to announce that two new titles will be distributed through the publisher’s VIA MODIPHIUS co-publishing partnership program, which gives independent creators access to Modiphius’ extensive retail and digital distribution network, along with support through the company’s social media and PR channels. Fantasy adventure wargame Five Leagues from the Borderlands and modern warfare-themed Battlespace are the newest titles to receive support from the program and join popular tabletop RPGs and wargames including Index Card RPG Master Edition, Viking Death Squad, Five Parsecs from Home, and Rangers of Shadow Deep.
RETAIL
thecentraltrend.com

Are zoos beneficial for the wild animals they captivate?

Zoos have been around for millions of years. The idea of a place where you can observe many different animals all at once is simply not a new concept. Even the rulers of Mesopotamia, China, and Rome kept animals in pens in their cities for the people’s entertainment. Later in history, this further encouraged the study of animals, which began zoological studies.
ANIMALS
hometownsource.com

Rosemount Fire welcomes community to open house outdoors at Central Park

Rosemount Fire Department crews look forward to reconnecting with residents during an outdoor open house from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Central Park, 2893 145th St. W. Rosemount Fire Chief Rick Schroeder said this year’s open house will be even more vital because the department can gather...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
healthebay.org

Inell Woods Park Open House Event

Come learn more about the future Inell Woods Park expected to be completed in 2022. We’re co-hosting an Open House there with the City of Los Angeles on Saturday, October 16 at 11 am to 1 pm. You are invited (see flyer below for details)!. Heal the Bay is committed...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy