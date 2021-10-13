Zoo 2: Animal Park Expands – Terrarium House Open for Business

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 18th, Warsaw, Poland. Ever since you were a little kid, you've been passionate about all kinds of electrical work. So there could only be one career path for you. Finally, you are now a young, certified electrician waiting to get your first assignment. You could, of course, work as an employee for some company, but since your parents supported you with a nice donation of cash, you've decided to start your own business instead. Who wouldn't like to be their own boss? So here you are, at the very beginning of your professional electrician career, ready to fix, repair, lay cables, and do everything in between.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO