Zoo 2: Animal Park Expands – Terrarium House Open for Business
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Bamberg, October 12, 2021. See rodents and lizards up close with Zoo 2: Animal Park’s latest feature! Renowned developer and publisher of apps and browser games upjers (https://en.upjers.com/) has completed construction on a Terrarium House for the 3D zoo and is now celebrating its grand opening.www.gamasutra.com
