Retro Basketball Coach is back for 2022 and better than ever before! A new 2D match engine shows you every pass, block, and dunk your team makes; and you can now choose from classic rosters from the mid-90s or squads from the current season.
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Build a dream team of modern stars like Kevin Doorant, Stephen Curried and LeBron Tranes; or how about coaching 90s legends like Michael Jordono, Shaquille O’Kneel, or even Dennis Rudeman? Available now on the App Store and Google Play for mobiles and tablets!www.gamasutra.com
Comments / 0