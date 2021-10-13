CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

DUSKWOOD: Episode 9 Is Now Available!

By Senior Games Writer
Gamasutra
 6 days ago

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. October 13th, 2021 – Today, Everbyte released the 9th Episode of Duskwood. The interactive thriller game for Android and iOS devices has been consistently updated for the last two years and managed to thrill players worldwide. With episode 9 being the next to last update for the main storyline it’s no surprise fans of the series have been anxious for this release.

www.gamasutra.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Alan Wake Remastered Now Available

The refreshed version of Remedy's iconic thriller game Alan Wake launched today. The story of the troubled writer can be experienced once again, this time in high definition. Alan Wake is officially back! After 11 years you can once again explore the bleak surroundings of Bright Falls together with a writer looking for inspiration - this time in a refreshed version on modern PCs and the latest console generation. Today marks the release of Alan Wake Remastered, available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The title includes the base game as well as both DLCs. The Finnish studio Remedy, the devs of original game, is responsible for the remaster.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Long Dark Episode 4 out now on Switch

Following two years of development, Hinterland Studio issued an Episode 4 free story update for its exploration-survival experience The Long Dark titled “Fury, Then Silence”. Switch players should be able to access it after installing a version 1.95.83581 patch. The new story “follows crashed bush pilot Mackenzie on his continued...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Evolutions episode 3, The Visionary, now live

The Pokemon Company has gone live with episode 3 for its new anime mini series, Pokemon Evolutions. As we continue moving backwards through the history of Pokemon titles, we now see that Pokemon X and Y are featured. It highlights Lysandre who is pursuing a dream, even though his goals could put everyone at risk.
COMICS
dotesports.com

Pokémon TCG Celebrations is now available

One of Pokémon TCG’s most anticipated sets is finally here. Launching this morning, Celebrations is now available in stores around the globe. Celebrating Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary, this set boasts a range of new cards and close remakes of older cards spanning back to the original base set. Highlights that you...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Mobile Games#Cloud Storage#Gamasutra#Games Press#Ios#The Google Play Store
gamingideology.com

Watch the third episode of the anniversary anime now for free

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, The Pokémon Company will present a short anime series in the coming months. The first two episodes of Pokémon: Evolutions (German: Pokémon: Developments) are already available. Today The Pokémon Company released the third episode! This time, the episode “The Visionary” is set...
COMICS
GamingOnLinux

The Long Dark - Episode Four is out now

Hinterland has released Episode Four "Fury, Then Silence" of The Long Dark story mode getting one step closer to reaching the conclusion with big updates planned in future. "A murderous gang of convicts have captured Mackenzie. Desperate to escape one of the darkest corners of Great Bear Island, he must somehow survive his fiercest enemy yet. Can Mackenzie recover the Hardcase, continue his search for Astrid, and save the innocents caught up in this deadly confrontation?"
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

EVE Online is Now Available for Mac

CCP Games has announced EVE Online is now available for Mac, meaning the game is natively playable both on Mac OS and even Apple’s new M1 chip architecture. While EVE Online is now available for Mac, the long-running space MMORPG of sorts is entirely free to play. Furthermore, CCP has enabled a special daily login reward campaign to all players, with new boosters, skins, and more up for grabs. The new promotion is running until October 19.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Monark demo now available in Japan

The demo for RPG Monark is now available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store and Switch via Nintendo eShop in Japan. The demo features the opening parts of the game, and save data can be carried over to the full game when it launches. Monark is due...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Gamasutra

Tears of Themis, miHoYo’s Romance Detective Game, Launches series of Seasonal Events in October

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. SHANGHAI, October 15, 2021 — Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo announces today that Tears of Themis is launching a series of seasonal limited-time events in October, including the investigation event "Symphony of the Night" and the reward obtaining event "Howling Pumpkin" that comes after. Players can delve into the thrilling investigations to find out the mastermind behind the attack on the Big Data Lab, as well as stand the chance to encounter various mysterious happenings in the pumpkin field. Complete the challenges to unlock tons of rewards and bonus!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Kissing-action indie game MON AMOUR is now available!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. October 14, 2021 - Tokyo-based indie developers Onion Games (who formerly have worked on games like Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, Little King's Story, Chulip, Rez, and even Super Mario RPG!), are happy to announce that their insta-death kissing-action game Mon Amour is now available on Nintendo Switch and Steam!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Reflections on Puzzle Design in Puzzledorf

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. This article was originally posted on my blog here. It's the third in a series of game design...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingaddicts.com

NACON Revolution X Is Now Available

The Nacon Revolution X was announced almost a year ago, and it’s finally available to purchase. NACON has been making its well-received Revolution range for many years, but until now, they’ve only been available for PlayStation and PC. The Revolution X is an officially licensed Designed for Xbox model, which brings wired low-latency responsiveness and an excellent feature set to Team Green.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Honkai Impact 3rd Releases v5.2 [Infinite Future] on October 21

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Shanghai, China, October 15, 2021 — Honkai Impact 3rd, the action title from the global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo, is releasing v5.2 [Infinite Future] on October 21. The new Chapter [The Birth of Tragedy] can be experienced through Open World, and two new battlesuits, including the first IMG-type A-rank battlesuit [Midnight Absinthe], will board Hyperion. In addition, Honkai Impact 3rd will promisingly be available on Steam in the near future, for drawing more players to the acclaimed experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

My Beautiful Paper Smile Creeps Out From Early Access

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Oceanside, Calif. - October 15th, 2021 - Surreal hand drawn atmospheric chiller My Beautiful Paper Smile has released out of Steam Early Access after spending a year in development. Developed by Two Star Games (Choo-Choo Charles, My Friend is a Raven) and published by V Publishing (Black Geyser), the full 1.0 release of MBPS reveals the final chapter of the story following the Joyous with a trepidation filled conclusion to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

ONE Esports Partners with foodpanda to Create Esports Docuseries: Heroes of the Game

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. 15 October 2021 – ONE Esports, a subsidiary of Group ONE Holdings (ONE), has entered a partnership with online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda to create a new multi-part docuseries about the ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major held in March this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Microids announces the return of the iconic franchise Joe & Mac

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Paris, October 14th, 2021 – Microids is pleased to reveal today the return of an iconic Japanese franchise, that has delighted a whole generation of gamers around the world, as Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will make its grand return to consoles and PC in 2022. The French publisher continues with its strategy of developing games based on Japanese licenses, such as the previously announced Goldorak and two games based on Taito franchises.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Dark Crypt Release

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Dark Crypt is a turn-based puzzler with a horror theme. Sneak through an old crypt where an ancient evil slumbers. Its shadow is corrupting the tomb and the once buried bodies now haunt the halls. This evil must be sealed at all cost!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Mokoko X Coming To Steam April 2022

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. İzmir, Turkey –October 15, 2021– Indie game developer NAISU has announced that Mokoko X, the nostalgic arcade game, will be coming to Steam April 7, 2022. Mokoko X is inspired...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy