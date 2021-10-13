DUSKWOOD: Episode 9 Is Now Available!
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. October 13th, 2021 – Today, Everbyte released the 9th Episode of Duskwood. The interactive thriller game for Android and iOS devices has been consistently updated for the last two years and managed to thrill players worldwide. With episode 9 being the next to last update for the main storyline it’s no surprise fans of the series have been anxious for this release.www.gamasutra.com
