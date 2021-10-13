DUSKWOOD: Episode 9 Is Now Available!

The refreshed version of Remedy's iconic thriller game Alan Wake launched today. The story of the troubled writer can be experienced once again, this time in high definition. Alan Wake is officially back! After 11 years you can once again explore the bleak surroundings of Bright Falls together with a writer looking for inspiration - this time in a refreshed version on modern PCs and the latest console generation. Today marks the release of Alan Wake Remastered, available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The title includes the base game as well as both DLCs. The Finnish studio Remedy, the devs of original game, is responsible for the remaster.

