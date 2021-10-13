CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanattik extends their licensing agreement with Cuphead

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Featuring brothers and best pals Cuphead and Mugman, Cuphead, this classic run and gun action game heavily focuses on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, including traditional hand-drawn animation, watercolour backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

A Blob and his Box BIG update and more...

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. "A Blob and his Box", by bitmagine Studio, has become one of the recommended games in October on Google Play. Also, it just got a BIG update and we can...
Cuphead and Mugman Action Figures Will Appear in March 2022

Union Creative and 1000Toys revealed action figures of Cuphead and Mugman from the Cuphead video game. The companies will ship the figures worldwide in March 2022, with each of them priced at $80.00. The figures will have an overall height of 135mm (~5.3 inches). This measurement has also included the...
Announcing the release date of "Arcade Archives RALLY-X"

HAMSTER Co. (Head Office: Tokyo-to, Setagaya ku; CEO: Satoshi HAMADA; referred to below as “HAMSTER”) would like to announce that from today October 14th, 2021, RALLY X, will be added for Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 as new content, available digitally for Arcade Archives, the downloadable content series by HAMSTER. About...
Microids announces the return of the iconic franchise Joe & Mac

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Paris, October 14th, 2021 – Microids is pleased to reveal today the return of an iconic Japanese franchise, that has delighted a whole generation of gamers around the world, as Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will make its grand return to consoles and PC in 2022. The French publisher continues with its strategy of developing games based on Japanese licenses, such as the previously announced Goldorak and two games based on Taito franchises.
Alphadia Genesis 1 & 2 for Xbox is now available on the Microsoft Store! Experience epic RPG adventures over the mysterious power of Energi!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Alphadia Genesis 1 & 2 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 devices: Experience epic RPG adventures over the mysterious power of Energi!. October 15, 2021 - KEMCO...
24 ENTERTAINMENT REVEALS NEW LU XIAOJUN EXCLUSIVE OUTFIT FOR NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Hangzhou, October 14, 2021 | 24 Entertainment is excited to announce that the exclusive in-game Lu Xianojun outfit is now available in NARAKA: BLADEPOINT. Inspired by the strength and courage displayed by Olympic Champion, Lu Xiaojun, you can now equip the same apparel and go forth to claim victory. To celebrate the new release, 24 Entertainment has prepared a live-action video.
Crysis Remastered Trilogy Is Out Now

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. FRANKFURT, Germany – Oct. 15, 2021 – Crytek is delighted to announce that Crysis Remastered Trilogy, featuring the single-player remasters of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3, launches today. Each legendary game in this excellent-value, all-in-one collection has been optimized and enhanced to play faster and better than ever before. Following the launch of Crysis Remastered last year, gamers can also buy Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered individually.
It's today. Aloof arrives on Nintendo Switch.

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Welcome to the world of Aloof - an unusual mixture of an exceptional art style and unique gameplay. The game launches today, October 15, on the Nintendo Switch. Aloof was...
THE JETT: THE FAR SHORE � ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK IS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL STOREFRONTS AND STREAMING SERVICES

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. FROM THE WOODS OF QUEBEC, OCTOBER 15th, 2021 - Superbrothers A/V Inc., Pine Scented Software Ltd. and scntfc are excited to announce that the JETT: The Far Shore Original Soundtrack is available for download and streaming on bandcamp, Apple Music & Spotify. The soundtrack was devised over long years by accomplished composer scntfc, with contributions from composer and vocalist Priscilla Snow.
Mokoko X Coming To Steam April 2022

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. İzmir, Turkey –October 15, 2021– Indie game developer NAISU has announced that Mokoko X, the nostalgic arcade game, will be coming to Steam April 7, 2022. Mokoko X is inspired...
Soren Johnson, Design Director of Old World, Addresses Gamescom Asia

SINGAPORE – 16th October 2021 – Soren Johnson, design director of the historical 4X strategy game Old World, issued a special address to Gamescom Asia as part of its opening night broadcast. Soren presented Old World's unique dynastic gameplay and orders system, and announced to Gamescom Asia the impending release...
Out now! RescueHQ - The Tycoon for PlayStation and Xbox

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. RescueHQ - The Tycoon is available now in the Aerosoft Store, in the PlayStation Store, in the Microsoft Store as well as in many other stores and costs 29.95 EUR on both platforms or 29.99 EUR as a retail version (PS4, Germany only).
Honkai Impact 3rd Releases v5.2 [Infinite Future] on October 21

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Shanghai, China, October 15, 2021 — Honkai Impact 3rd, the action title from the global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo, is releasing v5.2 [Infinite Future] on October 21. The new Chapter [The Birth of Tragedy] can be experienced through Open World, and two new battlesuits, including the first IMG-type A-rank battlesuit [Midnight Absinthe], will board Hyperion. In addition, Honkai Impact 3rd will promisingly be available on Steam in the near future, for drawing more players to the acclaimed experience.
Kissing-action indie game MON AMOUR is now available!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. October 14, 2021 - Tokyo-based indie developers Onion Games (who formerly have worked on games like Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, Little King's Story, Chulip, Rez, and even Super Mario RPG!), are happy to announce that their insta-death kissing-action game Mon Amour is now available on Nintendo Switch and Steam!
Team Kaiju Arises To Build AAA Multiplayer Game

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. SEATTLE and LOS ANGELES (October 15, 2021) - A new challenger has risen in Team Kaiju. The new team is run by studio lead Scott Warner and studio director of operations Rosi Zagorcheva, who are already working with more than 20 developers to create new intellectual property (IP) for a AAA-quality multiplayer first-person shooter game.
Bidstack x Illusion Labs

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Bidstack is proud to announce the expansion of its relationship with the Swedish mobile game publisher Illusion Labs for two new free-to-play games. Having previously teamed up with the studio...
TURN-BASED PARTY �RPG SPIRE OF SORCERY RELEASES IN STEAM EARLY ACCESS ON OCTOBER 21st

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Lead a party of runaway mages through the unexplored lands full of dangerous encounters! Combine spellcasting, alchemy and equipment to prevail over opponents. Unlock spells, discover recipes, find new party members and expand the Spire to forge your own path to mending the world!
