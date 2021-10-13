Fanattik extends their licensing agreement with Cuphead

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Shanghai, China, October 15, 2021 — Honkai Impact 3rd, the action title from the global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo, is releasing v5.2 [Infinite Future] on October 21. The new Chapter [The Birth of Tragedy] can be experienced through Open World, and two new battlesuits, including the first IMG-type A-rank battlesuit [Midnight Absinthe], will board Hyperion. In addition, Honkai Impact 3rd will promisingly be available on Steam in the near future, for drawing more players to the acclaimed experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO