Fanattik extends their licensing agreement with Cuphead
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Featuring brothers and best pals Cuphead and Mugman, Cuphead, this classic run and gun action game heavily focuses on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, including traditional hand-drawn animation, watercolour backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.www.gamasutra.com
Comments / 0