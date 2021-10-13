CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10tons Releases Twin-Stick Shooter Roguelite Tesla Force on Google Play

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Tampere, Finland, October 13th 2021 – multiplatform game developer and publisher 10tons releases Tesla Force on Google Play. Tesla Force is a rogue-lite top-down shooter featuring endless procedural gameplay. The game is now available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS and Android on Google Play. The base price for mobile is USD 5.99 and the business model is premium: Pay once for the whole game.

