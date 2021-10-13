CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MouseHunt’s Halloween Event - Welcome to the Boiling Cauldron

By Senior Games Writer
Gamasutra
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. From October 13th to November 2nd MouseHunt players are invited to dive into the all-new Boiling Cauldron Event. Players can brew unique bait like “Ghoulgonzola” or “Scream Cheese” to capture rare mice sporting Halloween-themed costumes, craft special potions for cheese-transmutation (letting you progress in nearly any stage of the game) and craft unique upgrades, charms and even get an exclusive Halloween trap in which to ensnare your rodential foes.

mmorpg.com

Explore the Spooky Playground for Rewards in Black Desert Online's Halloween Event

Black Desert Online is inviting all to head over to Mad Scientist Marni's spooky playground for Halloween, and Pearl Abyss is giving the treats with a free DLC download too. The Halloween event begins today on PC and tomorrow, October 15th on Black Desert Console and will end on November 10th on all platforms. This gives you plenty of time to enjoy that spooky playground, where you'll find a house of horrors and be able to get your festive questline. A child is crying and you need to find a lost teddy bear, but nothing is going to be simple. There will be ghosts, challenges, and obstacles. And in order to get to the chests where you can find the teddy bear, you'll have to pilot a Mischievous Jack. If you complete the quest, you'll earn special dice for Ancient Black Spirit Adventure board mini game.
realsport101.com

Siege Doktor's Curse 2021: Latest Halloween event starts in-game

We're no stranger to a Halloween event at this stage, but Rainbow Six Siege's 2021 offering isn't something we've seen for some time. The Doktor's Curse is back and we can't wait to jump into this spooky new limited-time event. Here's what we know about what time the Doktor's Curse is due to start.
Polygon

Destiny’s Halloween event returns to make your Guardian go ‘boo!’

Continuing what’s become a proud video game tradition of celebrating real made-up holidays with fake ones, Destiny 2’s annual Halloween event, the Festival of the Lost, returns Tuesday. Like most seasonal events in Destiny, the occasion is marked with a bevy of themed cosmetic and gameplay content divorced from any real-life Hallows or Weens and therefore enjoyable by all. Even players who don’t have a season pass.
9to5Mac

Prepare for double the tricks and treats with Pokémon GO’s Halloween event

Niantic announced its Halloween event for Pokémon GO. It will start on October 15 and run until Halloween itself on October 31. Here’s everything coming up at the event. The Pokémon GO Halloween Mischief event will introduce new monsters, continue “The Season of Mischief” story, and double bonuses. Continue to...
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Go's huge Halloween event introduces the size mechanic

Pokémon Go has detailed its bumper Halloween event, which is due to run from this Friday, 15th October until the end of the month. Several Pokémon species will debut in Pokémon Go for the first time, most notably the gourd-like Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist, as well as the spooky tree creatures Phantump and Trevenant.
mmorpg.com

Enter the Crypt for Rewards in Dungeons & Dragons Online's Halloween Event

Dungeons & Dragons Online's latest update opens the Night Revels Halloween event, which has a couple of changes this year. The Night Revels event will run through November 2nd, and this time, you have some options as to how you'll earn your rewards. Instead of always having to explore and run through Delera's Graveyard to find Night Revels keys, you can find a new champion type that is here for this event called the Shadow of Mabar. Defeat them and you'll have a chance for a chest containing pieces of chocolate and sometimes also one of those keys. You can still run through the graveyard and collect keys if you want to, but this gives more ways to get things done and enjoy the festive rewards.
videogameschronicle.com

Call of Duty’s Halloween event launches on Tuesday with a Scream tie-in

Activision has detailed the latest limited-time event for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The Halloween event, which is called The Haunting, will take place across the two games from October 19 until November 2. It features Scream and Donnie Darko tie-ins, including Ghostface (launch) and Frank...
Gamasutra

Undying Now Live on Steam and Epic Games Store

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. San Francisco - October 19, 2021 | Skystone Games and Vanimals are excited to announce that Undying has now launched into Early Access on Steam and Epic Games Store. The popular zombie survival game will share its engrossing and heartfelt story of survival and love with players as Anling and Cody fight and scavenge their way through the apocalypse in a race against time.
Gamasutra

Kissing-action indie game MON AMOUR is now available!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. October 14, 2021 - Tokyo-based indie developers Onion Games (who formerly have worked on games like Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, Little King's Story, Chulip, Rez, and even Super Mario RPG!), are happy to announce that their insta-death kissing-action game Mon Amour is now available on Nintendo Switch and Steam!
Gamasutra

Get ready to take the town of Rainy Woods by storm—SWERY’s The Good Life Launches Today

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. TOKYO, Japan, October 15, 2021—The cat’s out of the bag! Publisher PLAYISM and developers White Owls and Grounding Inc. are proud to announce that The Good Life launches today. This quirky and mysterious debt-repayment RPG/life sim adventure is available now on Steam, PS4, Switch and Xbox One for $39.99 USD, as well as on Game Pass.
Gamasutra

SINoALICE Global is going to be hosting a collaboration with FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS, starting Wednesday October 27th! We'll be celebrating with a Collaboration Promotional Event, including a social media giveaway!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Pokelabo Inc. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Yuta Maeda, a fully owned subsidiary of Gree Inc., hereinafter referred to as "Pokelabo") and SQUARE ENIX (HQ: Shinjuku, Tokyo, CEO: Yosuke Matsuda, hereinafter referred to as "SQUARE ENIX") are proud to announce that the FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS (FFBE) collaboration will begin on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021! Additionally, to commemorate the collaboration, we will be launching the FFBE Collaboration Kickoff Social Media giveaway.
