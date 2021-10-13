MouseHunt’s Halloween Event - Welcome to the Boiling Cauldron
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. From October 13th to November 2nd MouseHunt players are invited to dive into the all-new Boiling Cauldron Event. Players can brew unique bait like “Ghoulgonzola” or “Scream Cheese” to capture rare mice sporting Halloween-themed costumes, craft special potions for cheese-transmutation (letting you progress in nearly any stage of the game) and craft unique upgrades, charms and even get an exclusive Halloween trap in which to ensnare your rodential foes.www.gamasutra.com
