MouseHunt’s Halloween Event - Welcome to the Boiling Cauldron

Dungeons & Dragons Online's latest update opens the Night Revels Halloween event, which has a couple of changes this year. The Night Revels event will run through November 2nd, and this time, you have some options as to how you'll earn your rewards. Instead of always having to explore and run through Delera's Graveyard to find Night Revels keys, you can find a new champion type that is here for this event called the Shadow of Mabar. Defeat them and you'll have a chance for a chest containing pieces of chocolate and sometimes also one of those keys. You can still run through the graveyard and collect keys if you want to, but this gives more ways to get things done and enjoy the festive rewards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO