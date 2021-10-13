CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android 12's Digital Car Keys are just around the corner

Cover picture for the articleRemember when Google announced that starting with Android 12 you will be able to unlock select vehicles with your phone, provided that you have a Google or Samsung phone? If your memory is a bit hazy, yes, Digital Car Keys are a reality that's coming very soon to a compatible phone near you. Provided that you're driving a newer BMW model, as this is the largest car manufacturer to support digital car unlocking as of now.

T3.com

Android Automotive review: the future of car entertainment

Android Automotive is not to be confused with Android Auto. While both provide a range of mapping and in-car entertainment functions, while Android Auto is powered by your phone and is projected onto the car’s display, Android Automotive runs on the vehicle’s own processor. The benefit of having this built-in system is that the system can not only control your entertainment but also many of the car’s own features.
pocketnow.com

Google to add Digital Car Key support in new Play Services update

Earlier in March this year, Google formed the Android SE Alliance to increase the popularity and adoption of digital car keys and driver’s licenses to be stored on-device. Later at Google I/O in May, Google officially announced that it was finally joining Apple, and it would start adding Digital Car Key support in Android 12 to help unlock a supported car with your phone.
Android Headlines

Google's Digital Car Key Could Make Its Debut Soon

Google said earlier this year that Android 12 will bring the ability to unlock select vehicles using a Google or Samsung phone. However, this feature is currently limited to a handful of newer BMW vehicles. We’re now learning through XDA that the release of the car unlocking feature could be closer than expected.
Phone Arena

Apple releases report saying that iOS is safer than Android

Apple has publicly released a document that it calls "a threat analysis of sideloading." The actual title of the report is "Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps," and was written to warn of the dangers inherent in the practice of sideloading. The latter is the act of installing apps from a third-party source.
Phone Arena

Some versions of Android share users' personal data with no chance to opt-out

A new report published by researchers at Dublin's Trinity College (via Gizmodo) examines versions of Google's Android operating system developed by manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi. The researchers discovered that even when the software is "minimally configured" and an Android phone is sitting on a desk not being used at the moment, these Android variants are transmitting "substantial" amounts of information back to the developers and other companies that have "pre-installed system apps" such as Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, and Microsoft.
Phone Arena

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 for less than $200 via Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 made its debut on the market last year and its price starts at $230, so it’s a pretty solid choice if you’re looking for a cheap Android tablet. The slate comes in two versions – Wi-Fi and LTE, but each model has multiple variations based on the amount of memory.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile already stocking Google Pixel 6/Pro screen protectors

Google is not putting much effort in keeping the wraps on its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phone wonders, so why should the carriers do so. At least that must have been T-Mobile's thinking when it started already distributing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors to its stores, tip XDA-Devs.
Phone Arena

Forget USB-C: iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first flagship able to last 3 days on a single charge!

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. At first glance, the iPhone 13 could have been called "iPhone 12S", and no one would have argued against that. However, if we start digging deeper, we actually come to realize that this upgrade is quite significant, especially when it comes to two of the most important features of any smartphone.
Phone Arena

Will the Google Pixel Fold usher in a folding phone renaissance?

The year is 2018. A Chinese display manufacturer we had never heard of announced something so exciting, that it still managed to capture the tech world's attention – the Royole FlexPai. A smartphone that can fold and unfold like a book, featuring a large, flexible 7.8-inch AMOLED display. Was this the future?
Phone Arena

Palm teases new pair of earbuds for one of the tiniest Android phones

Do you remember Palm? Well, if you’re thinking about PDAs or handheld computers you’re half right. The same guys were bought by HP in 2010, then sold to TCL four years later. And after all this financial turmoil, the company finally settled down on a new concept. Thus - the Palm Phone was born.
