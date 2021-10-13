Android 12's Digital Car Keys are just around the corner
Remember when Google announced that starting with Android 12 you will be able to unlock select vehicles with your phone, provided that you have a Google or Samsung phone? If your memory is a bit hazy, yes, Digital Car Keys are a reality that's coming very soon to a compatible phone near you. Provided that you're driving a newer BMW model, as this is the largest car manufacturer to support digital car unlocking as of now.www.phonearena.com
