Washington State

OUT OF THE PAST

 5 days ago

50 Years AgoOct. 13, 1971The News-Gazette made the switch to offset printing with its Oct. 13, 1971, edition.Stonewall Jackson Memorial Inc., which opened the former Jackson house on Washington Street to the public in 1954, became Lee-Jackson Memorial Inc. Jay Johns of Charlottesville founded the corporation.Lexington was well represented in ...

Winchester Star

Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star

A pear tree in full bloom at the home of Mrs. George E. Copenhaver, corner of Market and Cecil streets, attracted considerable attention in the neighborhood today. About a dozen pears that escaped last spring's freezing weather were picked today. It was also noticed that new leaves were appearing on...
WINCHESTER, VA
CBS New York

Veterans Ride Horses Across Manhattan To Raise Suicide Awareness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Veterans rode 20 miles on horses across Manhattan on Saturday to send an important message. The nonprofit BraveHearts, which organized the ride, says on average, 20 veterans take their own lives each day. Saturday’s ride was to honor those lives tragically lost. Organizers also want to raise awareness about the benefits struggling veterans can get from working with horses. The group provides free services for veterans and wants to let them know help is available. “They help us become more confident. They help us find our joy. They give us purpose, and they’re just excellent partners,” BraveHearts President and COO Meggan Hill-McQueeney said. “He changed my life. I was isolating, angry,” veteran Brenda Lee Anderson said. “He reminded me that I’m strong, that I have purpose, gave me a community again.” This was the fourth annual Trail to Zero ride. They rode through popular areas of the city, including Central Park, Times Square and the World Trade Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
willistonobserver.com

PAST TIMES

David Isham, second from left, with his mother and other members of his family OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO. I enjoyed my grade school years. We began each day with the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and sang a patriotic song such as “America.”. I was a good student and teachers...
WILLISTON, VT
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Years ago:Statesville Record & Landmark, Oct. 11-16, 1996. “On Sunday, Oct. 13, Rev. Grant Sharp will preach his last sermon as pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Statesville and will end a 37-year career as a minister of the Gospel. He ends his pastorate at First Presbyterian in the same church in the same month he began it. Mr. Sharp assumed his duties here in October 1962.” (10/11)
STATESVILLE, NC
State
Washington State
RICHMOND — Virginia, in common with virtually every other state, is suffering this year from an unusual number of diphtheria cases. Dr. Ennion G. Williams, state health commissioner, sends a message to Virginia teachers,. "At all times care should be exercised that a common drinking cup should not be used...
WINCHESTER, VA

