Top 5 Big Ideas for Your Hotel Revenue Management Strategies - By John Smallwood, President Travel Outlook
As the travel and hospitality world turns the page on a period of uncertainty, we begin a new chapter in the industry centered around recovery, rebuilding, and renewed efforts towards revenue optimization. Last month, revenue professionals came together for the annual Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC), where industry leaders outlined, brainstormed,...www.hotelnewsresource.com
Comments / 0