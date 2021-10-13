CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Annoounces JV and Acquisition of 1,214,165 SF Department of Veterans Affairs Portfolio for $635.6 Million

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today the formation of a joint venture with one of the preferred leading global investors. The joint venture (the “JV”) will serve as the investment vehicle for the acquisition of an anticipated 1,214,165 leased square foot portfolio of 10 properties expected to close on a rolling basis by the end of 2023, which is 100% leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), for a purchase price of approximately $635.6 million under predominately 20-year firm term leases (the “VA Portfolio”).

