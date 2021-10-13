CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ampio Pharma (AMPE) Appoints Howard Levy as Chief Medical Officer; J. Kevin Buchi and Michael Martino to Company's Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunomodulatory therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced the appointments of Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch., Ph.D., M.M.M., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and J. Kevin Buchi and Michael Martino to the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors. Dr. Levy, Mr. Buchi, and Mr. Martino bring extensive experience to Ampio as CEOs, senior executives, and board members of both private and public biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies.

