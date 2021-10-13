Ampio Pharma (AMPE) Appoints Howard Levy as Chief Medical Officer; J. Kevin Buchi and Michael Martino to Company's Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that its chief medical officer, Noah Rosenberg, M.D., has chosen to transition for personal reasons to an executive advisor role at the end of 2021. Dr. Rosenberg is expected to serve as an advisor to the Company throughout 2022 to assist with clinical trial oversight and regulatory submissions. A search to identify a successor to Dr. Rosenberg is underway while the Company continues to execute its clinical programs as planned.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO