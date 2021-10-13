Commercial Update
FLNG Hilli – Hedged part of TTF linked production for Q1 2022:. Golar is pleased to announce that it has entered into swap arrangements to hedge part of its TTF price exposure for the incremental 0.2 MTPA train 3 production for Q1 2022 at a TTF price of $28/MMBtu. With TTF gas prices averaging $28/MMBtu during Q1 2022, the additional capacity utilization is expected to realize $21.2 million of Net Income to Golar for the quarter. This implies a gross tolling fee of $11.4/MMBtu for the incremental production. For each $1.00/MMBtu change in TTF, Net Income realized by Golar will increase (or decrease) by $0.4 million for unhedged volumes during Q1 2022.www.streetinsider.com
