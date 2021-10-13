Commercial Update

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLNG Hilli – Hedged part of TTF linked production for Q1 2022:. Golar is pleased to announce that it has entered into swap arrangements to hedge part of its TTF price exposure for the incremental 0.2 MTPA train 3 production for Q1 2022 at a TTF price of $28/MMBtu. With TTF gas prices averaging $28/MMBtu during Q1 2022, the additional capacity utilization is expected to realize $21.2 million of Net Income to Golar for the quarter. This implies a gross tolling fee of $11.4/MMBtu for the incremental production. For each $1.00/MMBtu change in TTF, Net Income realized by Golar will increase (or decrease) by $0.4 million for unhedged volumes during Q1 2022.

investing.com

Commercial Metals Slips On Mixed Results

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) fiscal Q4 earnings report sparked a 3.0% decline in the stock that we think irrational. The move was sparked not so much because the company posted weak results but because results were a slim margin below the analyst’s consensus. While missing the consensus is not a good thing for a company or its stock price there’s “missing consensus” and then there’s giving a bad report and the two are not the same. In this case, the Commercial Metals report is not only good but comes with a favorable outlook and greatly improved capital allocation program that should help keep this stock moving higher over the mid to long term.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Jetcraft Commercial expands in Asia

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- Jetcraft Commercial, the commercial aircraft division of global aircraft trading firm Jetcraft, is today announcing the appointment of Christophe Potocki as Vice President of Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005898/en/. Christophe Potocki, Vice President of Sales, Jetcraft Commercial. (Photo: Business...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ibj.com

Fast 25: RISE Commercial District

Filling a void: In 2008, Jim Sapp had a garage door company and was looking to rent 3,000-4,000 square feet of warehouse space. But he could find only 10,000-20,000 square feet and five-year leases. He thought that was bad for small and growing business, so he bought the old Butz Lumber Co. building and converted it to co-warehousing space where companies could lease spaces and share services—everything from internet to conference rooms to forklifts. “There were places you could share office space, but there was no place you could go to share warehouses,” Sapp said. “So that’s what we’re doing.”
ECONOMY
thefishsite.com

Can IMTA be commercially successful in the West?

The flow of nutrients through the food chain is a critical part of ecosystem health. Organisms at different trophic levels create, alter and extract what they need from various compounds through biological processes that link them all together. Humans have understood this throughout history by growing species not as a monoculture, but rather as part of a system where waste from one organism can be a benefit to another.
AGRICULTURE
pommietravels.com

How to Make Commercial Moving Cheaper?

Commercial moving can be expensive than home moving because of many hidden costs involved in it. Many moving companies NYC claim to be providing cheap commercial moving services, but you need to find the most reliable company for a commercial move. You might calculate the cost of moving furniture and tech gadgets, but you often ignore the downtime cost.
INDUSTRY
business.com

What Is Commercial Umbrella Insurance?

Most businesses carry different types of liability insurance. In particular, businesses need general liability insurance and workers' compensation policies. When you have multiple policies and feel your business is at greater risk of a lawsuit, you can get more coverage for less money by purchasing a commercial umbrella insurance policy. An umbrella policy covers several underlying liability policies to make sure you have the protection you need.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tire Business

Yokohama expands commercial lineup

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Yokohama Tire Co. (YTC) has expanded its commercial tire lineup with the release of two long-lasting all-position tires, the 124R and the 505C. Both are available in the U.S. and meet the industry's performance criteria for severe snow service, carrying the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol on the sidewall.
CARS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil

China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of American sour crudes for delivery in November. Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria initiates coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE: CWAN) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. with an Outperform rating and $29 price target. We like shares of Clearwater for four primary reasons: 1) Clearwater’s long runway of legacy displacements, 2) clean vertical story, 3) solid financial profile, and 4) blue chip customer base."
STOCKS
Fudzilla

Boeing 737 boss arrested

According to the US Department of Justice, “he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count of wire fraud and 10 years in prison on each count of fraud involving aircraft parts in interstate commerce”. A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Texas returned...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Sell its House of Fuller Beauty Business

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) announces today the entry into a definitive agreement for the sale of its House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico. This transaction is in line with the Company's turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets. Terms of the transaction, including the anticipated closing date, have not been disclosed. The sale of the House of Fuller beauty business follows the Company's sale of its Avroy Shlain beauty business in South Africa during the first quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE: KLC) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are the largest private provider of high-quality early childhood education and care services (“ECE”)...
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Ultra-Compact, Feature-Rich Bluetooth Low Energy Sip for Industrial And Indoor Positioning Applications

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ANNA-B4 features Bluetooth long range, Thread and Zigbee, as well as Bluetooth direction finding, with operating temperatures up to 105 C. THALWILl, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021...
ELECTRONICS
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $151.58 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pentair (PNR) Completes Pleatco Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, today announced that it completed the previously announced transaction to acquire Pleatco for approximately $255 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. Pleatco manufactures water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers.
BUSINESS

